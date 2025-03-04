Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

HOUSTON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, in which we earned U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.35 per share and core net investment income of $0.37 per share. During the quarter, we funded $109 million of investments and received $65 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $953 million at fair value. I'm also pleased to report that our investors have received a total of $288 million in aggregate distributions, equivalent to $16.69 per share, since we began operations."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$9.64
$0.35
$11.91
$0.49
$41.93
$1.64
$42.21
$1.92
Core net investment income(1)
10.15
0.37
12.16
0.50
43.74
1.71
42.97
1.95
Net realized gain (loss) on investments
5.95
0.22
(30.54)
(1.26)
(15.74)
(0.62)
(30.21)
(1.38)
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(0.02)
-
(0.04)
-
(0.09)
-
(0.11)
-
Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments in taxable subsidiaries
-
-
2.99
0.12
-
-
2.99
0.14
Total realized income(2)
$15.57
$0.57
($15.68)
($0.65)
$26.10
$1.02
$14.88
$0.68
Distributions
(10.90)
(0.40)
(9.65)
(0.40)
(41.22)
(1.61)
(35.53)
(1.61)
Net unrealized change in (depreciation) appreciation on investments
(6.86)
(0.25)
27.13
1.13
19.57
0.76
2.79
0.13
Net unrealized change in (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translation
(0.02)
-
0.01
-
(0.02)
-
(0.01)
-
Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments in taxable subsidiaries
-
-
0.02
-
0.19
0.01
(0.13)
(0.01)
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$8.69
$0.32
$11.48
$0.48
$45.84
$1.79
$17.53
$0.80
Weighted average shares outstanding
27,174,972
24,125,642
25,596,593
22,004,648
(1)
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.
(2)
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts, shares outstanding, and number of portfolio companies)
As of
As of
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Investments at fair value
$953.5
$874.5
Total assets
$980.9
$908.1
Net assets
$369.9
$319.9
Shares outstanding
27,481,118
24,125,642
Net asset value per share
$13.46
$13.26
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
New investments
$108.5
$44.2
$221.2
$183.9
Repayments of investments
(64.5)
(55.2)
(151.8)
(134.2)
Net activity
$44.0
($11.0)
$69.4
$49.7
As of
As of
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Number of portfolio company investments
105
93
Number of debt investments
92
81
Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments(3)
Cash
9.5 %
11.0 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.4 %
0.5 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
10.3 %
11.9 %
Weighted average yield on total investments(4)
Cash
8.9 %
10.3 %
PIK
0.4 %
0.5 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.3 %
Total
9.7 %
11.1 %
(3)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for the Company's debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
(4)
The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 totaled $25.6 million and $28.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Gross operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 totaled $16.0 million and $16.4 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $4.0 million and $3.9 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively; fees and expenses related to the Company's borrowings totaled $7.7 million and $8.0 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), respectively; administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.5 million and $0.3 million, respectively; and other expenses totaled $0.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The Company waived $0.3 million in income incentive fees due to the total return limitation for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and none for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
Net investment income was $9.6 million and $11.9 million, or $0.35 and $0.49 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 27,174,972 and 24,125,642 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $10.1 million and $12.2 million, or $0.37 and $0.50 per share, respectively.
For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($6.9) million and $27.1 million, respectively, and the Company had net realized gains (losses) of $6.0 million and ($30.5) million, respectively.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $8.7 million and $11.5 million, or $0.32 and $0.48 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 27,174,972 and 24,125,642 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2024, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $315.0 million on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $350.0 million.
As of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had $175.4 million and $160.1 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.
The Company issued 441,754 shares during the three months ended December 31, 2024 under the At-the-Market Program ("ATM Program") for gross proceeds of $6.1 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $13.86.
Distributions
During the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 per share for both periods ($10.9 million and $9.6 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $0.5 million of the dividends declared in 2024 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2024:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
October 9, 2024
Ledge Lounger, Inc.*
Provider of premium in-pool and backyard furniture
$
34,504
Equity
Add-On Investment
October 18, 2024
Compost 360 Investments, LLC*
Organic waste recycler and producer of compost, mulch, and engineered soils
$
49,280
Equity
New Investment
October 31, 2024
Norplex Micarta Acquisition, Inc.
Manufacturer of thermoset composite laminates
$
13,000,000
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
500,000
Revolver Commitment
$
739,804
Equity
Add-On Investment
November 7, 2024
Green Intermediateco II, Inc.*
Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and associated service provider
$
1,300,000
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
Add-On Investment
November 12, 2024
Curion Holdings, LLC*
Provider of product testing and consumer insights
$
21,710
Revolver Commitment
Add-On Investment
November 12, 2024
Cerebro Buyer, LLC*
Manufacturer of single-use electrodes for medical procedures
$
1,130,707
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
Add-On Investment
November 12, 2024
Service Minds Company, LLC*
Provider of residential electrical services
$
45,000
Revolver Commitment
New Investment
November 14, 2025
Spectra Confectionary Ltd.
Manufacturer and wholesaler of confectionary products
$
5,317,225
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
297,765
Equity
New Investment
November 15, 2024
MBH Management, LLC
Outsourced provider of physician-focused staffing solutions for post-acute facilities
$
9,476,743
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
500,000
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
500,000
Revolver Commitment
$
646,944
Equity
Add-On Investment
November 20, 2024
Microbe Formulas LLC*
Provider of dietary supplements and other natural solutions for detox and gut health
$
4,265,082
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
Add-On Investment
November 26, 2024
Equine Network, LLC*
Provider of content, information, tech-enabled services, and hosts competitions for the U.S. equine industry
$
1,146,399
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
66,667
Revolver Commitment
Add-On Investment
December 2, 2024
2X LLC*
Provider of outsourced digital business-to-business marketing-as-a-service
$
3,861,355
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
Add-On Investment
December 3, 2024
Camp Profiles LLC*
Provider of digital marketing services to small and medium-sized businesses
$
2,250,000
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
New Investment
December 4, 2024
AMII Acquisition, LLC
Franchisor of ballroom dance studios
$
8,819,468
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
500,000
Revolver Commitment
$
142,460
Equity
Add-On Investment
December 6, 2024
Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*
Manufacturer of high barrier forming
$
604,622
Revolver Commitment
New Investment
December 9, 2024
United States Drug Testing Laboratories, LLC
Provider of drug and alcohol forensic toxicology testing
$
6,000,000
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
500,000
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
110,000
Equity
New Investment
December 17, 2024
iNovex Information Systems Inc.
Provider of government IT services
$
7,522,184
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
New Investment
December 19, 2024
Eskola, LLC
Provider of commercial re-roofing services
$
7,558,348
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
6,717,083
Revolver Commitment
$
893,991
Equity
Add-On Investment
December 20, 2024
CEATI International, Inc.*
Provider of intellectual content, technical trade programs, research groups, and conferences for utility companies
$
3,200,000
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
New Investment
December 20, 2024
CombinedCaterers, Inc.
Provider of premium catering services in the Southeast
$
6,796,831
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
2,216,358
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
465,637
Equity
Add-On Investment
December 27, 2024
Naumann/Hobbs Material Handling Corporation II, Inc.*
Material handling equipment dealer and aftermarket parts and services provider
$
142,200
Equity
New Investment
December 30, 2024
Tiger 21, LLC
Facilitator of peer-to-peer wealth focused insights and events for ultra-high net worth individuals
$
12,000,000
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
564,635
Equity
*Existing portfolio company
The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2024:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Proceeds Received
Realized Gain
Instrument Type
Full Repayment
November 4, 2024
Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC*
Manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized filtration pumps, and custom castings
$
12,738,093
$
-
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
Full Realization
November 5, 2024
Health Monitor Holdings, LLC*
Provider of point-of-care patient engagement and marketing solutions for pharmaceutical companies
$
1,704,298
$
651,379
Equity
Full Repayment
November 21, 2024
Intuitive Health, LLC*
Operator of freestanding urgent care/emergency room combination facilities
$
16,647,430
$
-
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
514,101
$
514,101
Equity
Full Repayment
December 2, 2024
Integrated Oncology Network, LLC*
Provider of radiation oncology center management services
$
17,518,143
$
-
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
*Existing portfolio company
Events Subsequent to December 31, 2024
The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through March 4, 2025. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.
Investment Portfolio
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2024:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
New Investment
January 10, 2025
Pacific Shoring Products, LLC
Manufacturer of trench shoring and safety equipment sold to equipment rental companies
$
8,500,000
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
498,491
Equity
New Investment
January 15, 2025
Environmental Remedies, LLC
Residential asbestos abatement provider
$
7,330,762
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
2,681,986
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
163,109
Equity
New Investment
January 16, 2025
Plus Delta Partners, Inc.
Provider of fundraising training and tools for higher education institutions and other nonprofits
$
7,400,000
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
3,753,955
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
325,764
Equity
New Investment
January 24, 2025
Strategus, LLC
Provider of connected TV advertising services
$
7,801,439
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
2,524,737
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
170,362
Equity
Add-On Investment
February 10, 2025
Florachem Corporation*
Distiller and supplier of natural citrus, pine, and specialty inputs
$
877,716
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
New Investment
February 28, 2025
Identity Theft Guard Solutions, Inc.
Cyber breach response and monitoring services
$
8,722,887
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
352,915
Equity
New Investment
February 28, 2025
MoboTrex, LLC
Distributor and manufacturer of intelligent traffic solution equipment
$
5,137,070
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
109,312
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
*Existing portfolio company
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of March 4, 2025 was $230.8 million.
SBA-guaranteed debentures
On February 14, 2025, Stellus Capital SBIC LP prepaid all principal and accrued interest related to SBA-guaranteed debentures maturing on March 1, 2025. The outstanding balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures as of March 4, 2025 was $308.8 million.
Distributions Declared
On January 9, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of January, February and March 2025, as follows:
Ex-Dividend
Record
Payment
Amount per
Declared
Date
Date
Date
Share
1/9/2025
1/31/2025
1/31/2025
2/14/2025
$
0.1333
1/9/2025
2/28/2025
2/28/2025
3/14/2025
$
0.1333
1/9/2025
3/31/2025
3/31/2025
4/15/2025
$
0.1333
Conference Call Information
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.
For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 643131. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Wednesday, March 19, 2025 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 52042. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.
For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of the Company's website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.
About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
Contacts
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Controlled investments at fair value (amortized cost of $17,934,808 and $17,285,138, respectively)
$
7,652,436
$
6,175,994
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $943,853,898 and $884,858,412, respectively)
945,845,252
868,284,689
Cash and cash equivalents
20,058,594
26,125,741
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
335,689
371,877
Interest receivable
4,947,765
4,882,338
Income tax receivable
1,301,965
1,588,708
Other receivables
87,995
42,995
Related party receivable
3,687
-
Deferred offering costs
-
7,312
Prepaid expenses
666,866
606,674
Total Assets
$
980,900,249
$
908,086,328
LIABILITIES
Notes Payable
$
99,444,355
$
98,996,412
Credit Facility payable
172,314,315
156,564,776
SBA-guaranteed debentures
321,251,939
320,273,358
Dividends payable
3,663,233
-
Management fees payable
4,034,109
2,918,536
Income incentive fees payable
3,109,560
2,885,180
Interest payable
5,281,343
5,241,164
Unearned revenue
548,626
397,725
Administrative services payable
393,513
402,151
Deferred tax liability
-
188,893
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
937,316
278,345
Total Liabilities
$
610,978,309
$
588,146,540
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
369,921,940
$
319,939,788
NET ASSETS
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,481,118 and 24,125,642 issued and outstanding, respectively)
$
27,481
$
24,125
Paid-in capital
379,549,272
335,918,984
Total distributable loss
(9,654,813)
(16,003,321)
Net Assets
$
369,921,940
$
319,939,788
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
980,900,249
$
908,086,328
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
13.46
$
13.26
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the years ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
INVESTMENT INCOME
From controlled investments:
Interest income
$
81,636
$
37,897
$
-
From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
Interest income
99,804,184
101,978,891
72,964,999
Other income
4,850,313
3,830,780
2,147,577
Total Investment Income
$
104,736,133
$
105,847,568
$
75,112,576
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
15,698,129
$
15,452,347
$
14,848,174
Valuation fees
380,239
373,628
351,752
Administrative services expenses
1,916,283
1,908,191
1,810,576
Income incentive fees
10,045,966
10,189,888
3,782,151
Capital gains incentive fee reversal
-
(569,528)
(2,818,623)
Professional fees
1,190,232
1,455,372
1,103,693
Directors' fees
412,000
406,000
329,000
Insurance expense
499,913
492,596
503,907
Interest expense and other fees
31,506,068
32,011,317
24,469,285
Income tax expense
1,808,838
1,333,452
1,161,668
Other general and administrative expenses
1,175,765
891,170
984,309
Total Operating Expenses
$
64,633,433
$
63,944,433
$
46,525,892
Income incentive fee waiver
(1,826,893)
(307,442)
-
Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers
$
62,806,540
$
63,636,991
$
46,525,892
Net Investment Income
$
41,929,593
$
42,210,577
$
28,586,684
Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$
(15,737,004)
$
(30,211,467)
$
3,660,595
Net realized loss on foreign currency translations
(94,730)
(112,481)
(6,091)
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on controlled investments
826,772
(430,577)
-
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
18,743,637
3,222,729
(17,542,230)
Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translations
(14,755)
(6,504)
6,040
Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments
188,893
(126,957)
(213,214)
Benefit for taxes on net realized loss on investments
2,221
2,987,847
-
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
45,844,627
17,533,167
14,491,784
Net Investment Income Per Share-basic and diluted
$
1.64
$
1.92
$
1.46
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share?-?basic and diluted
$
1.79
$
0.80
$
0.74
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding-basic and diluted
25,596,593
22,004,648
19,552,931
Distributions Per Share-basic and diluted
$
1.61
$
1.61
$
1.30
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
Common Stock
Total
Number
Par
Paid-in
distributable
of shares
value
capital
(loss) earnings
Net Assets
Balances as of December 31, 2021
19,517,595
$
19,518
$
274,559,121
$
10,532,594
$
285,111,233
Net investment income
-
-
-
28,586,684
28,586,684
Net realized gain on investments
-
-
-
3,660,595
3,660,595
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
(6,091)
(6,091)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments
-
-
-
(17,542,230)
(17,542,230)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
6,040
6,040
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
-
-
-
(213,214)
(213,214)
Return of capital and other tax related adjustments
-
-
(1,040,884)
1,040,884
-
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(21,633,343)
(21,633,343)
Distributions from net realized capital gains
-
-
-
(3,789,693)
(3,789,693)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
149,174
149
1,596,483
-
1,596,632
Balances at December 31, 2022
19,666,769
$
19,667
$
275,114,720
$
642,226
$
275,776,613
Net investment income
-
-
-
42,210,577
42,210,577
Net realized loss on investments
-
-
-
(30,211,467)
(30,211,467)
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
(112,481)
(112,481)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments
-
-
-
2,792,152
2,792,152
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
(6,504)
(6,504)
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
-
-
-
(126,957)
(126,957)
Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments
-
-
-
2,987,847
2,987,847
Return of capital and other tax related adjustments
-
-
(1,348,766)
1,348,766
-
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(35,080,734)
(35,080,734)
Distributions from net realized capital gains
-
-
-
(446,746)
(446,746)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
4,458,873
4,458
62,153,030
-
62,157,488
Balances at December 31, 2023
24,125,642
$
24,125
$
335,918,984
$
(16,003,321)
$
319,939,788
Net investment income
-
-
-
41,929,593
41,929,593
Net realized loss on investments
-
-
-
(15,737,004)
(15,737,004)
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
(94,730)
(94,730)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments
-
-
-
19,570,409
19,570,409
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
(14,755)
(14,755)
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
-
-
-
188,893
188,893
Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments
-
-
-
2,221
2,221
Return of capital and other tax related adjustments
-
-
(1,727,556)
1,727,556
-
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(40,679,308)
(40,679,308)
Distributions from net realized capital gains
-
-
-
(544,367)
(544,367)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
3,355,476
3,356
45,357,844
-
45,361,200
Balances at December 31, 2024
27,481,118
$
27,481
$
379,549,272
$
(9,654,813)
$
369,921,940
_________________
(1)
See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2025 for more information on offering costs.
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the years ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
45,844,627
$
17,533,167
$
14,491,784
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(221,154,933)
(183,858,762)
(211,010,869)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
151,834,875
134,223,224
127,548,194
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments
(19,570,409)
(2,792,152)
17,542,230
Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on foreign currency translations
14,755
6,360
(5,897)
Increase in investments due to PIK
(3,310,111)
(3,799,843)
(1,357,177)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(2,715,802)
(2,749,543)
(2,519,462)
Deferred tax (benefit) provision
(188,893)
126,957
213,214
Amortization of loan structure fees
1,140,079
657,323
567,375
Amortization of deferred financing costs
447,943
446,720
446,719
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
978,582
1,255,753
1,227,952
Net realized loss (gain) on investments
15,737,004
30,211,467
(3,660,595)
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Increase in interest receivable
(65,427)
(897,929)
(1,039,810)
Decrease (increase) in income tax receivable
286,743
(1,588,708)
-
(Increase) decrease in other receivables
(45,000)
(8,750)
20,507
Increase in related party receivables
(3,687)
-
-
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses
(60,192)
60,593
(155,053)
Increase (decrease) in management fees payable
1,115,573
(4,231,871)
3,696,182
Increase in income incentive fees payable
224,380
420,772
715,278
Decrease in capital gains incentive fees payable
-
(569,528)
(2,818,623)
(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable
(8,638)
45,232
(29,449)
Increase in interest payable
40,179
600,323
947,179
(Decrease) increase in related party payable
-
(1,060,321)
1,060,321
Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue
150,901
77,050
(209,051)
Decrease in income tax payable
-
(1,175,373)
(2,094,141)
Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities
658,971
(197,248)
136,635
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
$
(28,648,480)
$
(17,265,087)
$
(56,286,557)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
$
46,494,756
$
63,348,436
$
2,158,540
Sales load for common stock issued
(698,166)
(943,248)
(31,066)
Offering costs paid for common stock issued
(428,078)
(253,913)
(517,054)
Stockholder distributions paid
(37,560,442)
(35,527,480)
(26,594,095)
Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures
-
11,400,000
63,600,000
Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures
-
(277,590)
(1,548,660)
Financing costs paid on Credit Facility
(691,137)
(2,663,106)
(193,635)
Borrowings under Credit Facility
187,900,000
108,400,000
149,888,800
Repayments of Credit Facility
(172,435,600)
(148,135,600)
(126,607,800)
Net Cash Provided (Used) by Financing Activities
$
22,581,333
$
(4,652,501)
$
60,155,030
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(6,067,147)
$
(21,917,588)
$
3,868,473
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period
26,125,741
48,043,329
44,174,856
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
20,058,594
$
26,125,741
$
48,043,329
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
28,899,285
$
29,051,198
$
21,280,060
Income and excise tax paid
1,808,838
2,508,825
3,255,809
(Decrease) increase in distributions payable
3,663,233
-
(1,171,059)
(Decrease) increase in deferred offering costs
(7,312)
6,212
(13,788)
Exchange of investments
8,256,411
3,610,846
-
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net investment income
$9,641,326
$11,908,914
$41,929,593
$42,210,577
Capital gains incentive reversal
-
-
-
(569,528)
Income tax expense
503,890
251,395
1,808,838
1,333,452
Core net investment income
$10,145,216
$12,160,309
$43,738,431
$42,974,501
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.35
$0.49
$1.64
$1.92
Core net investment income per share
$0.37
$0.50
$1.71
$1.95
Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net investment income
$9,641,326
$11,908,914
$41,929,593
$42,210,577
Net realized gain (loss) on investments
5,952,860
(30,536,249)
(15,737,004)
(30,211,467)
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(17,740)
(39,699)
(94,730)
(112,481)
Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments
-
2,987,847
2,221
2,987,847
Total Realized Net Investment Income (Loss)
$15,576,446
($15,679,187)
$26,100,080
$14,874,476
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.35
$0.49
$1.64
$1.92
Realized net investment income (loss) per share
$0.56
($0.65)
$1.02
$0.68
SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation