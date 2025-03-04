Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
WKN: A1KA51 | ISIN: US8585681088 | Ticker-Symbol: GO0
Tradegate
05.03.25
09:16 Uhr
14,120 Euro
-0,170
-1,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,96614,11811:40
13,96614,11811:40
PR Newswire
04.03.2025 23:24 Uhr
20 Leser
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

HOUSTON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, in which we earned U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.35 per share and core net investment income of $0.37 per share. During the quarter, we funded $109 million of investments and received $65 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $953 million at fair value. I'm also pleased to report that our investors have received a total of $288 million in aggregate distributions, equivalent to $16.69 per share, since we began operations."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)














Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income

$9.64

$0.35


$11.91

$0.49


$41.93

$1.64


$42.21

$1.92

Core net investment income(1)

10.15

0.37


12.16

0.50


43.74

1.71


42.97

1.95

Net realized gain (loss) on investments

5.95

0.22


(30.54)

(1.26)


(15.74)

(0.62)


(30.21)

(1.38)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

(0.02)

-


(0.04)

-


(0.09)

-


(0.11)

-

Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments in taxable subsidiaries

-

-


2.99

0.12


-

-


2.99

0.14

Total realized income(2)

$15.57

$0.57


($15.68)

($0.65)


$26.10

$1.02


$14.88

$0.68

Distributions

(10.90)

(0.40)


(9.65)

(0.40)


(41.22)

(1.61)


(35.53)

(1.61)

Net unrealized change in (depreciation) appreciation on investments

(6.86)

(0.25)


27.13

1.13


19.57

0.76


2.79

0.13

Net unrealized change in (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translation

(0.02)

-


0.01

-


(0.02)

-


(0.01)

-

Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments in taxable subsidiaries

-

-


0.02

-


0.19

0.01


(0.13)

(0.01)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$8.69

$0.32


$11.48

$0.48


$45.84

$1.79


$17.53

$0.80

Weighted average shares outstanding


27,174,972



24,125,642



25,596,593



22,004,648



(1)

Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.

(2)

Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts, shares outstanding, and number of portfolio companies)












As of


As of







December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023





Investments at fair value


$953.5


$874.5





Total assets


$980.9


$908.1





Net assets


$369.9


$319.9





Shares outstanding


27,481,118


24,125,642





Net asset value per share


$13.46


$13.26

























Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

New investments


$108.5


$44.2


$221.2


$183.9

Repayments of investments


(64.5)


(55.2)


(151.8)


(134.2)

Net activity


$44.0


($11.0)


$69.4


$49.7












As of


As of







December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023





Number of portfolio company investments


105


93





Number of debt investments


92


81














Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments(3)









Cash


9.5 %


11.0 %





Payment-in-kind ("PIK")


0.4 %


0.5 %





Fee amortization


0.4 %


0.4 %





Total


10.3 %


11.9 %














Weighted average yield on total investments(4)









Cash


8.9 %


10.3 %





PIK


0.4 %


0.5 %





Fee amortization


0.4 %


0.3 %





Total


9.7 %


11.1 %







(3)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for the Company's debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(4)

The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 totaled $25.6 million and $28.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 totaled $16.0 million and $16.4 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $4.0 million and $3.9 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively; fees and expenses related to the Company's borrowings totaled $7.7 million and $8.0 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), respectively; administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.5 million and $0.3 million, respectively; and other expenses totaled $0.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The Company waived $0.3 million in income incentive fees due to the total return limitation for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and none for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net investment income was $9.6 million and $11.9 million, or $0.35 and $0.49 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 27,174,972 and 24,125,642 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $10.1 million and $12.2 million, or $0.37 and $0.50 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($6.9) million and $27.1 million, respectively, and the Company had net realized gains (losses) of $6.0 million and ($30.5) million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $8.7 million and $11.5 million, or $0.32 and $0.48 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 27,174,972 and 24,125,642 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $315.0 million on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $350.0 million.

As of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had $175.4 million and $160.1 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

The Company issued 441,754 shares during the three months ended December 31, 2024 under the At-the-Market Program ("ATM Program") for gross proceeds of $6.1 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $13.86.

Distributions

During the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 per share for both periods ($10.9 million and $9.6 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $0.5 million of the dividends declared in 2024 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2024:













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


October 9, 2024


Ledge Lounger, Inc.*


Provider of premium in-pool and backyard furniture


$

34,504


Equity

Add-On Investment


October 18, 2024


Compost 360 Investments, LLC*


Organic waste recycler and producer of compost, mulch, and engineered soils


$

49,280


Equity

New Investment


October 31, 2024


Norplex Micarta Acquisition, Inc.


Manufacturer of thermoset composite laminates


$

13,000,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

500,000


Revolver Commitment









$

739,804


Equity

Add-On Investment


November 7, 2024


Green Intermediateco II, Inc.*


Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and associated service provider


$

1,300,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


November 12, 2024


Curion Holdings, LLC*


Provider of product testing and consumer insights


$

21,710


Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment


November 12, 2024


Cerebro Buyer, LLC*


Manufacturer of single-use electrodes for medical procedures


$

1,130,707


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

Add-On Investment


November 12, 2024


Service Minds Company, LLC*


Provider of residential electrical services


$

45,000


Revolver Commitment

New Investment


November 14, 2025


Spectra Confectionary Ltd.


Manufacturer and wholesaler of confectionary products


$

5,317,225


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

297,765


Equity

New Investment


November 15, 2024


MBH Management, LLC


Outsourced provider of physician-focused staffing solutions for post-acute facilities


$

9,476,743


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

500,000


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

500,000


Revolver Commitment









$

646,944


Equity

Add-On Investment


November 20, 2024


Microbe Formulas LLC*


Provider of dietary supplements and other natural solutions for detox and gut health


$

4,265,082


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


November 26, 2024


Equine Network, LLC*


Provider of content, information, tech-enabled services, and hosts competitions for the U.S. equine industry


$

1,146,399


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

66,667


Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment


December 2, 2024


2X LLC*


Provider of outsourced digital business-to-business marketing-as-a-service


$

3,861,355


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


December 3, 2024


Camp Profiles LLC*


Provider of digital marketing services to small and medium-sized businesses


$

2,250,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

New Investment


December 4, 2024


AMII Acquisition, LLC


Franchisor of ballroom dance studios


$

8,819,468


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

500,000


Revolver Commitment









$

142,460


Equity

Add-On Investment


December 6, 2024


Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*


Manufacturer of high barrier forming


$

604,622


Revolver Commitment

New Investment


December 9, 2024


United States Drug Testing Laboratories, LLC


Provider of drug and alcohol forensic toxicology testing


$

6,000,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

500,000


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

110,000


Equity

New Investment


December 17, 2024


iNovex Information Systems Inc.


Provider of government IT services


$

7,522,184


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment

New Investment


December 19, 2024


Eskola, LLC


Provider of commercial re-roofing services


$

7,558,348


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

6,717,083


Revolver Commitment









$

893,991


Equity

Add-On Investment


December 20, 2024


CEATI International, Inc.*


Provider of intellectual content, technical trade programs, research groups, and conferences for utility companies


$

3,200,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

New Investment


December 20, 2024


CombinedCaterers, Inc.


Provider of premium catering services in the Southeast


$

6,796,831


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

2,216,358


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

465,637


Equity

Add-On Investment


December 27, 2024


Naumann/Hobbs Material Handling Corporation II, Inc.*


Material handling equipment dealer and aftermarket parts and services provider


$

142,200


Equity

New Investment


December 30, 2024


Tiger 21, LLC


Facilitator of peer-to-peer wealth focused insights and events for ultra-high net worth individuals


$

12,000,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

564,635


Equity











*Existing portfolio company










The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2024:
















Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Proceeds Received


Realized Gain


Instrument Type

Full Repayment


November 4, 2024


Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC*


Manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized filtration pumps, and custom castings


$

12,738,093


$

-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Full Realization


November 5, 2024


Health Monitor Holdings, LLC*


Provider of point-of-care patient engagement and marketing solutions for pharmaceutical companies


$

1,704,298


$

651,379


Equity

Full Repayment


November 21, 2024


Intuitive Health, LLC*


Operator of freestanding urgent care/emergency room combination facilities


$

16,647,430


$

-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

514,101


$

514,101


Equity

Full Repayment


December 2, 2024


Integrated Oncology Network, LLC*


Provider of radiation oncology center management services


$

17,518,143


$

-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien














*Existing portfolio company













Events Subsequent to December 31, 2024

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through March 4, 2025. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2024:













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

New Investment


January 10, 2025


Pacific Shoring Products, LLC


Manufacturer of trench shoring and safety equipment sold to equipment rental companies


$

8,500,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

498,491


Equity

New Investment


January 15, 2025


Environmental Remedies, LLC


Residential asbestos abatement provider


$

7,330,762


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

2,681,986


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

163,109


Equity

New Investment


January 16, 2025


Plus Delta Partners, Inc.


Provider of fundraising training and tools for higher education institutions and other nonprofits


$

7,400,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

3,753,955


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

325,764


Equity

New Investment


January 24, 2025


Strategus, LLC


Provider of connected TV advertising services


$

7,801,439


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

2,524,737


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

170,362


Equity

Add-On Investment


February 10, 2025


Florachem Corporation*


Distiller and supplier of natural citrus, pine, and specialty inputs


$

877,716


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

New Investment


February 28, 2025


Identity Theft Guard Solutions, Inc.


Cyber breach response and monitoring services


$

8,722,887


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

352,915


Equity

New Investment


February 28, 2025


MoboTrex, LLC


Distributor and manufacturer of intelligent traffic solution equipment


$

5,137,070


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

109,312


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment











*Existing portfolio company










Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of March 4, 2025 was $230.8 million.

SBA-guaranteed debentures

On February 14, 2025, Stellus Capital SBIC LP prepaid all principal and accrued interest related to SBA-guaranteed debentures maturing on March 1, 2025. The outstanding balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures as of March 4, 2025 was $308.8 million.

Distributions Declared

On January 9, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of January, February and March 2025, as follows:













Ex-Dividend


Record


Payment


Amount per

Declared


Date


Date


Date


Share

1/9/2025


1/31/2025


1/31/2025


2/14/2025


$

0.1333

1/9/2025


2/28/2025


2/28/2025


3/14/2025


$

0.1333

1/9/2025


3/31/2025


3/31/2025


4/15/2025


$

0.1333

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 643131. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Wednesday, March 19, 2025 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 52042. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of the Company's website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES










December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

ASSETS







Controlled investments at fair value (amortized cost of $17,934,808 and $17,285,138, respectively)


$

7,652,436


$

6,175,994

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $943,853,898 and $884,858,412, respectively)



945,845,252



868,284,689

Cash and cash equivalents



20,058,594



26,125,741

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



335,689



371,877

Interest receivable



4,947,765



4,882,338

Income tax receivable



1,301,965



1,588,708

Other receivables



87,995



42,995

Related party receivable



3,687



-

Deferred offering costs



-



7,312

Prepaid expenses



666,866



606,674

Total Assets


$

980,900,249


$

908,086,328

LIABILITIES







Notes Payable


$

99,444,355


$

98,996,412

Credit Facility payable



172,314,315



156,564,776

SBA-guaranteed debentures



321,251,939



320,273,358

Dividends payable



3,663,233



-

Management fees payable



4,034,109



2,918,536

Income incentive fees payable



3,109,560



2,885,180

Interest payable



5,281,343



5,241,164

Unearned revenue



548,626



397,725

Administrative services payable



393,513



402,151

Deferred tax liability



-



188,893

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



937,316



278,345

Total Liabilities


$

610,978,309


$

588,146,540

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets


$

369,921,940


$

319,939,788

NET ASSETS







Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,481,118 and 24,125,642 issued and outstanding, respectively)


$

27,481


$

24,125

Paid-in capital



379,549,272



335,918,984

Total distributable loss



(9,654,813)



(16,003,321)

Net Assets


$

369,921,940


$

319,939,788

Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

980,900,249


$

908,086,328

Net Asset Value Per Share


$

13.46


$

13.26

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













For the years ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

INVESTMENT INCOME










From controlled investments:










Interest income


$

81,636


$

37,897


$

-

From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments










Interest income



99,804,184



101,978,891



72,964,999

Other income



4,850,313



3,830,780



2,147,577

Total Investment Income


$

104,736,133


$

105,847,568


$

75,112,576

OPERATING EXPENSES










Management fees


$

15,698,129


$

15,452,347


$

14,848,174

Valuation fees



380,239



373,628



351,752

Administrative services expenses



1,916,283



1,908,191



1,810,576

Income incentive fees



10,045,966



10,189,888



3,782,151

Capital gains incentive fee reversal



-



(569,528)



(2,818,623)

Professional fees



1,190,232



1,455,372



1,103,693

Directors' fees



412,000



406,000



329,000

Insurance expense



499,913



492,596



503,907

Interest expense and other fees



31,506,068



32,011,317



24,469,285

Income tax expense



1,808,838



1,333,452



1,161,668

Other general and administrative expenses



1,175,765



891,170



984,309

Total Operating Expenses


$

64,633,433


$

63,944,433


$

46,525,892

Income incentive fee waiver



(1,826,893)



(307,442)



-

Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers


$

62,806,540


$

63,636,991


$

46,525,892

Net Investment Income


$

41,929,593


$

42,210,577


$

28,586,684

Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


$

(15,737,004)


$

(30,211,467)


$

3,660,595

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations



(94,730)



(112,481)



(6,091)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on controlled investments



826,772



(430,577)



-

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



18,743,637



3,222,729



(17,542,230)

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translations



(14,755)



(6,504)



6,040

Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments



188,893



(126,957)



(213,214)

Benefit for taxes on net realized loss on investments



2,221



2,987,847



-

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations


$

45,844,627



17,533,167



14,491,784

Net Investment Income Per Share-basic and diluted


$

1.64


$

1.92


$

1.46

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share?-?basic and diluted


$

1.79


$

0.80


$

0.74

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding-basic and diluted



25,596,593



22,004,648



19,552,931

Distributions Per Share-basic and diluted


$

1.61


$

1.61


$

1.30

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS


















Common Stock





Total






Number


Par


Paid-in


distributable






of shares


value


capital


(loss) earnings


Net Assets

Balances as of December 31, 2021


19,517,595


$

19,518


$

274,559,121


$

10,532,594


$

285,111,233

Net investment income


-



-



-



28,586,684



28,586,684

Net realized gain on investments


-



-



-



3,660,595



3,660,595

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



(6,091)



(6,091)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments


-



-



-



(17,542,230)



(17,542,230)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



6,040



6,040

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



(213,214)



(213,214)

Return of capital and other tax related adjustments


-



-



(1,040,884)



1,040,884



-

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(21,633,343)



(21,633,343)

Distributions from net realized capital gains


-



-



-



(3,789,693)



(3,789,693)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


149,174



149



1,596,483



-



1,596,632

Balances at December 31, 2022


19,666,769


$

19,667


$

275,114,720


$

642,226


$

275,776,613

Net investment income


-



-



-



42,210,577



42,210,577

Net realized loss on investments


-



-



-



(30,211,467)



(30,211,467)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



(112,481)



(112,481)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



2,792,152



2,792,152

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(6,504)



(6,504)

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



(126,957)



(126,957)

Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments


-



-



-



2,987,847



2,987,847

Return of capital and other tax related adjustments


-



-



(1,348,766)



1,348,766



-

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(35,080,734)



(35,080,734)

Distributions from net realized capital gains


-



-



-



(446,746)



(446,746)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


4,458,873



4,458



62,153,030



-



62,157,488

Balances at December 31, 2023


24,125,642


$

24,125


$

335,918,984


$

(16,003,321)


$

319,939,788

Net investment income


-



-



-



41,929,593



41,929,593

Net realized loss on investments


-



-



-



(15,737,004)



(15,737,004)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



(94,730)



(94,730)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



19,570,409



19,570,409

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(14,755)



(14,755)

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



188,893



188,893

Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments


-



-



-



2,221



2,221

Return of capital and other tax related adjustments


-



-



(1,727,556)



1,727,556



-

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(40,679,308)



(40,679,308)

Distributions from net realized capital gains


-



-



-



(544,367)



(544,367)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


3,355,476



3,356



45,357,844



-



45,361,200

Balances at December 31, 2024


27,481,118


$

27,481


$

379,549,272


$

(9,654,813)


$

369,921,940

_________________

(1)

See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2025 for more information on offering costs.

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













For the years ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities










Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$

45,844,627


$

17,533,167


$

14,491,784

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:










Purchases of investments



(221,154,933)



(183,858,762)



(211,010,869)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



151,834,875



134,223,224



127,548,194

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments



(19,570,409)



(2,792,152)



17,542,230

Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on foreign currency translations



14,755



6,360



(5,897)

Increase in investments due to PIK



(3,310,111)



(3,799,843)



(1,357,177)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(2,715,802)



(2,749,543)



(2,519,462)

Deferred tax (benefit) provision



(188,893)



126,957



213,214

Amortization of loan structure fees



1,140,079



657,323



567,375

Amortization of deferred financing costs



447,943



446,720



446,719

Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



978,582



1,255,753



1,227,952

Net realized loss (gain) on investments



15,737,004



30,211,467



(3,660,595)

Changes in other assets and liabilities










Increase in interest receivable



(65,427)



(897,929)



(1,039,810)

Decrease (increase) in income tax receivable



286,743



(1,588,708)



-

(Increase) decrease in other receivables



(45,000)



(8,750)



20,507

Increase in related party receivables



(3,687)



-



-

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses



(60,192)



60,593



(155,053)

Increase (decrease) in management fees payable



1,115,573



(4,231,871)



3,696,182

Increase in income incentive fees payable



224,380



420,772



715,278

Decrease in capital gains incentive fees payable



-



(569,528)



(2,818,623)

(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable



(8,638)



45,232



(29,449)

Increase in interest payable



40,179



600,323



947,179

(Decrease) increase in related party payable



-



(1,060,321)



1,060,321

Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue



150,901



77,050



(209,051)

Decrease in income tax payable



-



(1,175,373)



(2,094,141)

Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities



658,971



(197,248)



136,635

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities


$

(28,648,480)


$

(17,265,087)


$

(56,286,557)

Cash flows from Financing Activities










Proceeds from the issuance of common stock


$

46,494,756


$

63,348,436


$

2,158,540

Sales load for common stock issued



(698,166)



(943,248)



(31,066)

Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(428,078)



(253,913)



(517,054)

Stockholder distributions paid



(37,560,442)



(35,527,480)



(26,594,095)

Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures



-



11,400,000



63,600,000

Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures



-



(277,590)



(1,548,660)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facility



(691,137)



(2,663,106)



(193,635)

Borrowings under Credit Facility



187,900,000



108,400,000



149,888,800

Repayments of Credit Facility



(172,435,600)



(148,135,600)



(126,607,800)

Net Cash Provided (Used) by Financing Activities


$

22,581,333


$

(4,652,501)


$

60,155,030

Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents


$

(6,067,147)


$

(21,917,588)


$

3,868,473

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period



26,125,741



48,043,329



44,174,856

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period


$

20,058,594


$

26,125,741


$

48,043,329

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities










Cash paid for interest expense


$

28,899,285


$

29,051,198


$

21,280,060

Income and excise tax paid



1,808,838



2,508,825



3,255,809

(Decrease) increase in distributions payable



3,663,233



-



(1,171,059)

(Decrease) increase in deferred offering costs



(7,312)



6,212



(13,788)

Exchange of investments



8,256,411



3,610,846



-

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Net investment income


$9,641,326


$11,908,914


$41,929,593


$42,210,577

Capital gains incentive reversal


-


-


-


(569,528)

Income tax expense


503,890


251,395


1,808,838


1,333,452

Core net investment income


$10,145,216


$12,160,309


$43,738,431


$42,974,501










Per share amounts:









Net investment income per share


$0.35


$0.49


$1.64


$1.92

Core net investment income per share


$0.37


$0.50


$1.71


$1.95

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Net investment income


$9,641,326


$11,908,914


$41,929,593


$42,210,577

Net realized gain (loss) on investments


5,952,860


(30,536,249)


(15,737,004)


(30,211,467)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation


(17,740)


(39,699)


(94,730)


(112,481)

Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments


-


2,987,847


2,221


2,987,847

Total Realized Net Investment Income (Loss)


$15,576,446


($15,679,187)


$26,100,080


$14,874,476










Per share amounts:









Net investment income per share


$0.35


$0.49


$1.64


$1.92

Realized net investment income (loss) per share


$0.56


($0.65)


$1.02


$0.68

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
