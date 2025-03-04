Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

HOUSTON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, in which we earned U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.35 per share and core net investment income of $0.37 per share. During the quarter, we funded $109 million of investments and received $65 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $953 million at fair value. I'm also pleased to report that our investors have received a total of $288 million in aggregate distributions, equivalent to $16.69 per share, since we began operations."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)



























Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income $9.64 $0.35

$11.91 $0.49

$41.93 $1.64

$42.21 $1.92 Core net investment income(1) 10.15 0.37

12.16 0.50

43.74 1.71

42.97 1.95 Net realized gain (loss) on investments 5.95 0.22

(30.54) (1.26)

(15.74) (0.62)

(30.21) (1.38) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation (0.02) -

(0.04) -

(0.09) -

(0.11) - Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments in taxable subsidiaries - -

2.99 0.12

- -

2.99 0.14 Total realized income(2) $15.57 $0.57

($15.68) ($0.65)

$26.10 $1.02

$14.88 $0.68 Distributions (10.90) (0.40)

(9.65) (0.40)

(41.22) (1.61)

(35.53) (1.61) Net unrealized change in (depreciation) appreciation on investments (6.86) (0.25)

27.13 1.13

19.57 0.76

2.79 0.13 Net unrealized change in (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translation (0.02) -

0.01 -

(0.02) -

(0.01) - Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments in taxable subsidiaries - -

0.02 -

0.19 0.01

(0.13) (0.01) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $8.69 $0.32

$11.48 $0.48

$45.84 $1.79

$17.53 $0.80 Weighted average shares outstanding

27,174,972



24,125,642



25,596,593



22,004,648





(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts, shares outstanding, and number of portfolio companies)























As of

As of











December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023







Investments at fair value

$953.5

$874.5







Total assets

$980.9

$908.1







Net assets

$369.9

$319.9







Shares outstanding

27,481,118

24,125,642







Net asset value per share

$13.46

$13.26















































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 New investments

$108.5

$44.2

$221.2

$183.9 Repayments of investments

(64.5)

(55.2)

(151.8)

(134.2) Net activity

$44.0

($11.0)

$69.4

$49.7





















As of

As of











December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023







Number of portfolio company investments

105

93







Number of debt investments

92

81

























Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments(3)















Cash

9.5 %

11.0 %







Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.4 %

0.5 %







Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 %







Total

10.3 %

11.9 %

























Weighted average yield on total investments(4)















Cash

8.9 %

10.3 %







PIK

0.4 %

0.5 %







Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.3 %







Total

9.7 %

11.1 %













(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for the Company's debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 totaled $25.6 million and $28.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 totaled $16.0 million and $16.4 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $4.0 million and $3.9 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively; fees and expenses related to the Company's borrowings totaled $7.7 million and $8.0 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), respectively; administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.5 million and $0.3 million, respectively; and other expenses totaled $0.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The Company waived $0.3 million in income incentive fees due to the total return limitation for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and none for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net investment income was $9.6 million and $11.9 million, or $0.35 and $0.49 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 27,174,972 and 24,125,642 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $10.1 million and $12.2 million, or $0.37 and $0.50 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($6.9) million and $27.1 million, respectively, and the Company had net realized gains (losses) of $6.0 million and ($30.5) million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $8.7 million and $11.5 million, or $0.32 and $0.48 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 27,174,972 and 24,125,642 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $315.0 million on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $350.0 million.

As of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had $175.4 million and $160.1 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

The Company issued 441,754 shares during the three months ended December 31, 2024 under the At-the-Market Program ("ATM Program") for gross proceeds of $6.1 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $13.86.

Distributions

During the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 per share for both periods ($10.9 million and $9.6 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $0.5 million of the dividends declared in 2024 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2024:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

October 9, 2024

Ledge Lounger, Inc.*

Provider of premium in-pool and backyard furniture

$ 34,504

Equity Add-On Investment

October 18, 2024

Compost 360 Investments, LLC*

Organic waste recycler and producer of compost, mulch, and engineered soils

$ 49,280

Equity New Investment

October 31, 2024

Norplex Micarta Acquisition, Inc.

Manufacturer of thermoset composite laminates

$ 13,000,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 500,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 739,804

Equity Add-On Investment

November 7, 2024

Green Intermediateco II, Inc.*

Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and associated service provider

$ 1,300,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

November 12, 2024

Curion Holdings, LLC*

Provider of product testing and consumer insights

$ 21,710

Revolver Commitment Add-On Investment

November 12, 2024

Cerebro Buyer, LLC*

Manufacturer of single-use electrodes for medical procedures

$ 1,130,707

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment Add-On Investment

November 12, 2024

Service Minds Company, LLC*

Provider of residential electrical services

$ 45,000

Revolver Commitment New Investment

November 14, 2025

Spectra Confectionary Ltd.

Manufacturer and wholesaler of confectionary products

$ 5,317,225

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 297,765

Equity New Investment

November 15, 2024

MBH Management, LLC

Outsourced provider of physician-focused staffing solutions for post-acute facilities

$ 9,476,743

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 500,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 500,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 646,944

Equity Add-On Investment

November 20, 2024

Microbe Formulas LLC*

Provider of dietary supplements and other natural solutions for detox and gut health

$ 4,265,082

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

November 26, 2024

Equine Network, LLC*

Provider of content, information, tech-enabled services, and hosts competitions for the U.S. equine industry

$ 1,146,399

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 66,667

Revolver Commitment Add-On Investment

December 2, 2024

2X LLC*

Provider of outsourced digital business-to-business marketing-as-a-service

$ 3,861,355

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

December 3, 2024

Camp Profiles LLC*

Provider of digital marketing services to small and medium-sized businesses

$ 2,250,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien New Investment

December 4, 2024

AMII Acquisition, LLC

Franchisor of ballroom dance studios

$ 8,819,468

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 500,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 142,460

Equity Add-On Investment

December 6, 2024

Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*

Manufacturer of high barrier forming

$ 604,622

Revolver Commitment New Investment

December 9, 2024

United States Drug Testing Laboratories, LLC

Provider of drug and alcohol forensic toxicology testing

$ 6,000,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 500,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 110,000

Equity New Investment

December 17, 2024

iNovex Information Systems Inc.

Provider of government IT services

$ 7,522,184

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment New Investment

December 19, 2024

Eskola, LLC

Provider of commercial re-roofing services

$ 7,558,348

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 6,717,083

Revolver Commitment















$ 893,991

Equity Add-On Investment

December 20, 2024

CEATI International, Inc.*

Provider of intellectual content, technical trade programs, research groups, and conferences for utility companies

$ 3,200,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien New Investment

December 20, 2024

CombinedCaterers, Inc.

Provider of premium catering services in the Southeast

$ 6,796,831

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 2,216,358

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 465,637

Equity Add-On Investment

December 27, 2024

Naumann/Hobbs Material Handling Corporation II, Inc.*

Material handling equipment dealer and aftermarket parts and services provider

$ 142,200

Equity New Investment

December 30, 2024

Tiger 21, LLC

Facilitator of peer-to-peer wealth focused insights and events for ultra-high net worth individuals

$ 12,000,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 564,635

Equity



















*Existing portfolio company



















The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2024:































Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

Instrument Type Full Repayment

November 4, 2024

Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC*

Manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized filtration pumps, and custom castings

$ 12,738,093

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Full Realization

November 5, 2024

Health Monitor Holdings, LLC*

Provider of point-of-care patient engagement and marketing solutions for pharmaceutical companies

$ 1,704,298

$ 651,379

Equity Full Repayment

November 21, 2024

Intuitive Health, LLC*

Operator of freestanding urgent care/emergency room combination facilities

$ 16,647,430

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 514,101

$ 514,101

Equity Full Repayment

December 2, 2024

Integrated Oncology Network, LLC*

Provider of radiation oncology center management services

$ 17,518,143

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien

























*Existing portfolio company

























Events Subsequent to December 31, 2024

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through March 4, 2025. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2024:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type New Investment

January 10, 2025

Pacific Shoring Products, LLC

Manufacturer of trench shoring and safety equipment sold to equipment rental companies

$ 8,500,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 498,491

Equity New Investment

January 15, 2025

Environmental Remedies, LLC

Residential asbestos abatement provider

$ 7,330,762

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 2,681,986

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 163,109

Equity New Investment

January 16, 2025

Plus Delta Partners, Inc.

Provider of fundraising training and tools for higher education institutions and other nonprofits

$ 7,400,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 3,753,955

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 325,764

Equity New Investment

January 24, 2025

Strategus, LLC

Provider of connected TV advertising services

$ 7,801,439

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 2,524,737

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 170,362

Equity Add-On Investment

February 10, 2025

Florachem Corporation*

Distiller and supplier of natural citrus, pine, and specialty inputs

$ 877,716

Senior Secured?-?First Lien New Investment

February 28, 2025

Identity Theft Guard Solutions, Inc.

Cyber breach response and monitoring services

$ 8,722,887

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 352,915

Equity New Investment

February 28, 2025

MoboTrex, LLC

Distributor and manufacturer of intelligent traffic solution equipment

$ 5,137,070

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 109,312

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment



















*Existing portfolio company



















Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of March 4, 2025 was $230.8 million.

SBA-guaranteed debentures

On February 14, 2025, Stellus Capital SBIC LP prepaid all principal and accrued interest related to SBA-guaranteed debentures maturing on March 1, 2025. The outstanding balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures as of March 4, 2025 was $308.8 million.

Distributions Declared

On January 9, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of January, February and March 2025, as follows:

























Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 1/9/2025

1/31/2025

1/31/2025

2/14/2025

$ 0.1333 1/9/2025

2/28/2025

2/28/2025

3/14/2025

$ 0.1333 1/9/2025

3/31/2025

3/31/2025

4/15/2025

$ 0.1333

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

















December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS











Controlled investments at fair value (amortized cost of $17,934,808 and $17,285,138, respectively)

$ 7,652,436

$ 6,175,994 Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $943,853,898 and $884,858,412, respectively)



945,845,252



868,284,689 Cash and cash equivalents



20,058,594



26,125,741 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



335,689



371,877 Interest receivable



4,947,765



4,882,338 Income tax receivable



1,301,965



1,588,708 Other receivables



87,995



42,995 Related party receivable



3,687



- Deferred offering costs



-



7,312 Prepaid expenses



666,866



606,674 Total Assets

$ 980,900,249

$ 908,086,328 LIABILITIES











Notes Payable

$ 99,444,355

$ 98,996,412 Credit Facility payable



172,314,315



156,564,776 SBA-guaranteed debentures



321,251,939



320,273,358 Dividends payable



3,663,233



- Management fees payable



4,034,109



2,918,536 Income incentive fees payable



3,109,560



2,885,180 Interest payable



5,281,343



5,241,164 Unearned revenue



548,626



397,725 Administrative services payable



393,513



402,151 Deferred tax liability



-



188,893 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



937,316



278,345 Total Liabilities

$ 610,978,309

$ 588,146,540 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 369,921,940

$ 319,939,788 NET ASSETS











Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,481,118 and 24,125,642 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 27,481

$ 24,125 Paid-in capital



379,549,272



335,918,984 Total distributable loss



(9,654,813)



(16,003,321) Net Assets

$ 369,921,940

$ 319,939,788 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 980,900,249

$ 908,086,328 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 13.46

$ 13.26

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























For the years ended



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 INVESTMENT INCOME

















From controlled investments:

















Interest income

$ 81,636

$ 37,897

$ - From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

















Interest income



99,804,184



101,978,891



72,964,999 Other income



4,850,313



3,830,780



2,147,577 Total Investment Income

$ 104,736,133

$ 105,847,568

$ 75,112,576 OPERATING EXPENSES

















Management fees

$ 15,698,129

$ 15,452,347

$ 14,848,174 Valuation fees



380,239



373,628



351,752 Administrative services expenses



1,916,283



1,908,191



1,810,576 Income incentive fees



10,045,966



10,189,888



3,782,151 Capital gains incentive fee reversal



-



(569,528)



(2,818,623) Professional fees



1,190,232



1,455,372



1,103,693 Directors' fees



412,000



406,000



329,000 Insurance expense



499,913



492,596



503,907 Interest expense and other fees



31,506,068



32,011,317



24,469,285 Income tax expense



1,808,838



1,333,452



1,161,668 Other general and administrative expenses



1,175,765



891,170



984,309 Total Operating Expenses

$ 64,633,433

$ 63,944,433

$ 46,525,892 Income incentive fee waiver



(1,826,893)



(307,442)



- Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers

$ 62,806,540

$ 63,636,991

$ 46,525,892 Net Investment Income

$ 41,929,593

$ 42,210,577

$ 28,586,684 Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ (15,737,004)

$ (30,211,467)

$ 3,660,595 Net realized loss on foreign currency translations



(94,730)



(112,481)



(6,091) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on controlled investments



826,772



(430,577)



- Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



18,743,637



3,222,729



(17,542,230) Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translations



(14,755)



(6,504)



6,040 Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments



188,893



(126,957)



(213,214) Benefit for taxes on net realized loss on investments



2,221



2,987,847



- Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 45,844,627



17,533,167



14,491,784 Net Investment Income Per Share-basic and diluted

$ 1.64

$ 1.92

$ 1.46 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share?-?basic and diluted

$ 1.79

$ 0.80

$ 0.74 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding-basic and diluted



25,596,593



22,004,648



19,552,931 Distributions Per Share-basic and diluted

$ 1.61

$ 1.61

$ 1.30

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

































Common Stock







Total









Number

Par

Paid-in

distributable









of shares

value

capital

(loss) earnings

Net Assets Balances as of December 31, 2021

19,517,595

$ 19,518

$ 274,559,121

$ 10,532,594

$ 285,111,233 Net investment income

-



-



-



28,586,684



28,586,684 Net realized gain on investments

-



-



-



3,660,595



3,660,595 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



(6,091)



(6,091) Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

-



-



-



(17,542,230)



(17,542,230) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



6,040



6,040 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

-



-



-



(213,214)



(213,214) Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

-



-



(1,040,884)



1,040,884



- Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(21,633,343)



(21,633,343) Distributions from net realized capital gains

-



-



-



(3,789,693)



(3,789,693) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

149,174



149



1,596,483



-



1,596,632 Balances at December 31, 2022

19,666,769

$ 19,667

$ 275,114,720

$ 642,226

$ 275,776,613 Net investment income

-



-



-



42,210,577



42,210,577 Net realized loss on investments

-



-



-



(30,211,467)



(30,211,467) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



(112,481)



(112,481) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

-



-



-



2,792,152



2,792,152 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(6,504)



(6,504) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

-



-



-



(126,957)



(126,957) Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments

-



-



-



2,987,847



2,987,847 Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

-



-



(1,348,766)



1,348,766



- Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(35,080,734)



(35,080,734) Distributions from net realized capital gains

-



-



-



(446,746)



(446,746) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

4,458,873



4,458



62,153,030



-



62,157,488 Balances at December 31, 2023

24,125,642

$ 24,125

$ 335,918,984

$ (16,003,321)

$ 319,939,788 Net investment income

-



-



-



41,929,593



41,929,593 Net realized loss on investments

-



-



-



(15,737,004)



(15,737,004) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



(94,730)



(94,730) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

-



-



-



19,570,409



19,570,409 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(14,755)



(14,755) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

-



-



-



188,893



188,893 Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments

-



-



-



2,221



2,221 Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

-



-



(1,727,556)



1,727,556



- Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(40,679,308)



(40,679,308) Distributions from net realized capital gains

-



-



-



(544,367)



(544,367) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

3,355,476



3,356



45,357,844



-



45,361,200 Balances at December 31, 2024

27,481,118

$ 27,481

$ 379,549,272

$ (9,654,813)

$ 369,921,940

_________________ (1) See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2025 for more information on offering costs.

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS























For the years ended



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities

















Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 45,844,627

$ 17,533,167

$ 14,491,784 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:

















Purchases of investments



(221,154,933)



(183,858,762)



(211,010,869) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



151,834,875



134,223,224



127,548,194 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments



(19,570,409)



(2,792,152)



17,542,230 Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on foreign currency translations



14,755



6,360



(5,897) Increase in investments due to PIK



(3,310,111)



(3,799,843)



(1,357,177) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(2,715,802)



(2,749,543)



(2,519,462) Deferred tax (benefit) provision



(188,893)



126,957



213,214 Amortization of loan structure fees



1,140,079



657,323



567,375 Amortization of deferred financing costs



447,943



446,720



446,719 Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



978,582



1,255,753



1,227,952 Net realized loss (gain) on investments



15,737,004



30,211,467



(3,660,595) Changes in other assets and liabilities

















Increase in interest receivable



(65,427)



(897,929)



(1,039,810) Decrease (increase) in income tax receivable



286,743



(1,588,708)



- (Increase) decrease in other receivables



(45,000)



(8,750)



20,507 Increase in related party receivables



(3,687)



-



- (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses



(60,192)



60,593



(155,053) Increase (decrease) in management fees payable



1,115,573



(4,231,871)



3,696,182 Increase in income incentive fees payable



224,380



420,772



715,278 Decrease in capital gains incentive fees payable



-



(569,528)



(2,818,623) (Decrease) increase in administrative services payable



(8,638)



45,232



(29,449) Increase in interest payable



40,179



600,323



947,179 (Decrease) increase in related party payable



-



(1,060,321)



1,060,321 Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue



150,901



77,050



(209,051) Decrease in income tax payable



-



(1,175,373)



(2,094,141) Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities



658,971



(197,248)



136,635 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$ (28,648,480)

$ (17,265,087)

$ (56,286,557) Cash flows from Financing Activities

















Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$ 46,494,756

$ 63,348,436

$ 2,158,540 Sales load for common stock issued



(698,166)



(943,248)



(31,066) Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(428,078)



(253,913)



(517,054) Stockholder distributions paid



(37,560,442)



(35,527,480)



(26,594,095) Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures



-



11,400,000



63,600,000 Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures



-



(277,590)



(1,548,660) Financing costs paid on Credit Facility



(691,137)



(2,663,106)



(193,635) Borrowings under Credit Facility



187,900,000



108,400,000



149,888,800 Repayments of Credit Facility



(172,435,600)



(148,135,600)



(126,607,800) Net Cash Provided (Used) by Financing Activities

$ 22,581,333

$ (4,652,501)

$ 60,155,030 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ (6,067,147)

$ (21,917,588)

$ 3,868,473 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period



26,125,741



48,043,329



44,174,856 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 20,058,594

$ 26,125,741

$ 48,043,329 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities

















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 28,899,285

$ 29,051,198

$ 21,280,060 Income and excise tax paid



1,808,838



2,508,825



3,255,809 (Decrease) increase in distributions payable



3,663,233



-



(1,171,059) (Decrease) increase in deferred offering costs



(7,312)



6,212



(13,788) Exchange of investments



8,256,411



3,610,846



-

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Net investment income

$9,641,326

$11,908,914

$41,929,593

$42,210,577 Capital gains incentive reversal

-

-

-

(569,528) Income tax expense

503,890

251,395

1,808,838

1,333,452 Core net investment income

$10,145,216

$12,160,309

$43,738,431

$42,974,501

















Per share amounts:















Net investment income per share

$0.35

$0.49

$1.64

$1.92 Core net investment income per share

$0.37

$0.50

$1.71

$1.95

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Net investment income

$9,641,326

$11,908,914

$41,929,593

$42,210,577 Net realized gain (loss) on investments

5,952,860

(30,536,249)

(15,737,004)

(30,211,467) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

(17,740)

(39,699)

(94,730)

(112,481) Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments

-

2,987,847

2,221

2,987,847 Total Realized Net Investment Income (Loss)

$15,576,446

($15,679,187)

$26,100,080

$14,874,476

















Per share amounts:















Net investment income per share

$0.35

$0.49

$1.64

$1.92 Realized net investment income (loss) per share

$0.56

($0.65)

$1.02

$0.68

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation