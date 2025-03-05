ICA Gruppen AB: ICA Gruppen divests Rimi Baltic to Salling Group

Press Release

Solna

2025-03-05

ICA Gruppen is divesting Rimi Baltic, ICA Gruppen's wholly-owned food retail operation in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania valued at EUR 1.3 billion (approx. SEK 14.4 billion1)) to Salling Group. The divested business includes debt of EUR 0.5 billion (approx. SEK 5.5 billion1)), mainly debt pursuant to IFRS 16 Leases. On completion, the transaction will result in a capital gain of approx. SEK 7 billion1) and a cash inflow of approx. SEK 9 billion1).

ICA Gruppen's main market is Sweden, where in addition to its food retail operations, ICA Gruppen also conducts pharmacy, bank, insurance and real estate operations.

The transaction will release funds, that will enable continued investments in and allocations of resources to the Swedish business to strengthen and broaden the customer offerings in our core Swedish market.

With ICA Gruppen's strong focus on the Swedish market and with no ambition to grow outside of Sweden, it was a natural decision to divest our Baltic operations.

"We are proud of Rimi Baltic's strong performance and our shared history over 28 years, and we are now divesting a strong and healthy business. I am particularly proud of the Baltic organisation, which over the years has been able to adapt its business to a changing environment while always being able to emerge as a winner. It's also good to know that Rimi Baltic will be able to continue its journey with a new owner that has the ambition to grow internationally. Accordingly, this transaction benefits ICA Gruppen as well as Rimi Baltic, its customers and its employees," says Nina Jönsson, CEO of ICA Gruppen.

For the twelve-month period ending 31 December 2024, Rimi Baltic reported net sales of SEK 21,874 million and an operating profit excl. items affecting comparability and IFRS 16 Leasing of SEK 849 million. The Rimi Baltic operations include some 11,000 employees and the Group currently operates 314 stores across the three Baltic countries. The operations also include real estate owned by the Group in the Baltic countries.

ICA Gruppen will report Rimi Baltic as a discontinued operation from 2 March 2025.

JP Morgan has acted as financial advisor and Gernandt & Danielsson has acted as legal advisors in this transaction.

The transaction will be presented in a joint media webcast with Salling Group (in English) at 09:30 CET today (10:30 Baltic time), Wednesday 5 March 2025.

ICA Gruppen will also host a call with the financial market at 10:45 CET (11:45 Baltic time), also today, Wednesday 5 March 2025.

Completion of the transaction is conditional upon approval from relevant authorities.

ICA Gruppen 2024 excl. Rimi Baltic

SEK million 2024(as reported) 2024 (excl. Rimi Baltic Net sales 157,216 135,343 Operating profit 7,022 6,051 Operating profit excl. items affecting comparability 6,884 5,903 Operating profit excl. items affecting comparability and IFRS 16 Leases 6,145 5,296 Operating margin excl. items affecting comparability, % 4.4 4.4 Operating margin excl. items affecting comparability and IFRS 16 Leases, % 3.9 3.9 Profit for the period 4,356 3,740 Cash flow from operating activities excl. ICA Bank and IFRS 16 Leases 8,020 7,030 Investments 4,029 3,546

Proforma and unaudited

1)Exchange rate EUR/SEK: 11.10

Transactional amounts could change in the time until closing if the EUR/SEK exchange rate changes.

