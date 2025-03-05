Magnasense AB: Magnasense Interim Report October - December 2024

"We are expanding our product capabilities as well as advancing solutions that are directly aligned with our professional market focus in oral health." Marco Witteveen, CEO of Magnasense AB

October - December 2024*

• Total income, including other income and revenue, amounted to SEK 5.3M (2.9M)

• Loss before tax amounted to SEK -23.8M (-10.9M)

• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was SEK 0.3M (12.1M)

• Loss per share** SEK -0.41 (-0.40)

• Equity ratio*** at 31 December 2024 was -119% (0%)

Significant events during the period

• Directed issue of 13,090,908 shares to Atlas Special Opportunities following conversions totalling SEK 3.0M.

• Magnasense AB completed the NIH RADx® Tech Project.

Significant events after the period

The Company announced its intention to carry out a rights issue of approx. SEK 26M to continue to develop saliva-based diagnostics as an alternative to blood testing.

An EGM granted the Board Members the authorisation to proceed with the rights issue.

Termination of Agreement with Digital Health Solutions ("DHS"), LLC; as part of the termination, DHS agreed to waive 9,500,000 warrants.

A directed issue of 22,420,632 shares to Atlas Special Opportunities LLC following conversions totalling SEK 2.50M.

Magnasense Technologies Oy and Salofa Oy reached a settlement

** Loss per share: Profit for the quarter divided by the weighted average number of shares for the quarter, which as of 2024-12-31 amounted to 57,216,914 shares before dilution. The corresponding number for the same period in the previous year was 26,474,698 shares.

*** Equity ratio: Equity divided by total assets.

About Magnasense AB

Magnasense is a Swedish diagnostics company founded in 2019 to offer tests to monitor and optimize the dosage of biological drugs via its unique patented technology platform. In June 2020, Magnasense was listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's ambition is, in addition to bringing innovative diagnostic technology to the market, to make diagnostics more accessible, easier to use and to provide accurate and easily transferable results. For more information, see Magnasense's website www.magnasense.com.

This information is information that Magnasense is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-03-05 08:00 CET.