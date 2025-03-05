London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Edison issues report on Verve Group (OMX: VER).

Verve delivered a strong Q424, with organic net revenue growth of 24%, and resultant progress for the full year of 36% to €437m, clearly outstripping our modelled €420m. The group's focus on ID-less targeting solutions for advertising markets is delivering greater market share, although the industry shift away from cookie-based solutions has been slower than originally anticipated. The growth is broadly based, with an increasing number of scaled customers, high retention rates and increased activity levels. Verve is continuing to invest to support its growth, with more emphasis on its US sales effort in an expanding market and continuing platform integrations. We have lifted net revenue forecasts for FY25 and FY26, staying with conservative margin assumptions.

