PUMA and Scuderia Ferrari HP mark two decades of partnership, a collaboration that has consistently pushed the boundaries of speed, design, and motorsport culture. More than a milestone, this enduring alliance continues to drive innovation in racing, style, and beyond-shaping the future of speed.

The partnership between PUMA and Scuderia Ferrari began in 2005 and has since witnessed countless unforgettable moments. Over the past 20 years, Ferrari has solidified its status as the most iconic brand in Formula 1. Legendary drivers like Kimi Räikkönen and Charles Leclerc have celebrated victories and World Championships in PUMA racewear. As we approach this remarkable milestone in 2025, we aim to create a pinnacle moment of awareness and honor this extraordinary anniversary.

To mark the occasion, PUMA and Scuderia Ferrari HP hosted an exclusive dinner takes place at the iconic ASGT Building, home to the HyperCar team, as well as Ferrari's historical cars and the XX Programmes, in Maranello, Italy, bringing together some of the biggest names in racing, including Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, alongside with some very special guests, such as Jean Alesi, Giancarlo Fisichella, Toni Vilander, and others. More than a celebration, the evening served as a tribute to the commitment, passion, and shared vision that have defined this partnership.

During the dinner, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc participated in a panel talk hosted by racing driver and presenter Vicky Piria, sharing insights on the evolution of motorsport and the future of racing. The event also featured the official presentation of a new replica collection, celebrating 20 years of collaboration between PUMA and Scuderia Ferrari HP.

"Racing is a relentless pursuit of perfection. For two decades, PUMA has been right there with Scuderia Ferrari HP, partnering closely to engineer gear that keeps pace with the evolution of motorsport, fusing speed, precision, and style," said Maria Valdes, Chief Product Officer at PUMA. "As motorsport evolves-pushing the limits of technology, precision, and human performance-we are thrilled to be driving this journey together with Scuderia Ferrari HP."

As a leader in motorsport apparel, footwear, and accessories, PUMA has played a pivotal role in equipping Scuderia Ferrari HP's drivers and team with industry-leading technology and performance-driven designs. The partnership has not only delivered advancements in motorsport gear but also brought Ferrari's unmistakable DNA to streetwear and fan apparel worldwide.

"Motorsport is in PUMA's DNA, and our long-standing partnership with Ferrari exemplifies our relentless pursuit of excellence," said Thomas Josnik, Vice President Motorsport at PUMA. "Together, we have redefined racewear innovation and continue to set new standards in the sport."

Scuderia Ferrari HP Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur reflected on the importance of this collaboration: "The partnership between Ferrari and PUMA has been key in enhancing our team's performance on and off the track. Over the past 20 years, we have evolved together, pushing technological and design boundaries that support our pursuit of victory. We look forward to continuing this journey of innovation and excellence."

As PUMA and Scuderia Ferrari HP continue their journey into the future, this 20th anniversary serves as both a reflection on past achievements and an inspiration for the next era of racing innovation, remaining dedicated to pushing the boundaries of design and innovation, ensuring the next chapter of our partnership is faster, bolder, and more thrilling than ever before.

