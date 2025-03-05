Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
Tradegate
05.03.25
11:06 Uhr
0,118 Euro
-0,002
-1,50 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2025 12:58 Uhr
Vow ASA: Notification of trade - primary insider

Finanznachrichten News

Thomas Borgen, who is Chair of board of Vow ASA has purchased 250 000 shares.

After this transaction, Mr. Borgen and close associates owns 776 291 shares in the Company.

About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • PDMR - VOW - Notification of transaction (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/78dc7c77-f33c-45fd-9031-658a4191a13b)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
