GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Zoned, A GameSquare Company, And Jack In The Box Extend Partnership For 2025

MARKING THIS CONTINUATION BETWEEN THE BRANDS, THE PARTNERSHIP FURTHER INTEGRATES THE GAMING INDUSTRY PUSHING FAST-FOOD CHAINS TO NEW EXPERIENCES

Zoned, a GameSquare Holdings (Nasdaq:GAME) company, is continuing its partnership with Jack in the Box into 2025, further solidifying its role as a strategic partner in digital marketing and culture jacking activations. Leveraging its deep expertise in gaming, digital trends, and cultural moments, Zoned will continue to craft innovative campaigns and culturally resonant activations that bridge the gap between gaming, culture, and quick-service dining-driving deeper engagement and cultural relevance for Jack in the Box.

The partnership follows a successful Jack in the Box drive-thru campaign on Twitch. The campaign featured a worldwide talent search called "Gamer Jack," to find the next "up-and-coming content creator," seeing all campaigns produced by Zoned. This groundbreaking activation marks Jack in the Box's continued expansion into gaming culture, engaging the next generation of consumers in an interactive digital playground.

"Zoned and Jack in the Box share a common focus on engaging with gaming and youth culture. This multi-year partnership reflects our focus on pursuing recurring relationships and demonstrates the continued success of our long-standing partnership with Jack in the Box. We are excited for what's in store for 2025," stated GameSquare CEO, Justin Kenna.

"Over the past several years, Zoned has been instrumental in optimizing and enhancing our culture jacking strategy and digital marketing. As a result, we've built strong campaigns that seamlessly bridge the gap between gaming and pop culture. The incredible reception we received from our Gamer Jack initiative reinforced just how deeply gaming and streaming culture are embedded in the lifestyles of our guests. Gaming is a force shaping culture, so it's imperative that we continue showing up in the right way-offering real value and access to exclusive experiences. Partnering with Zoned allows us to create fresh, interactive engagements that keep Jack in the Box at the forefront of digital culture, and we're excited to continue building on this partnership," said Morgan Higgins, Senior Director of Social Media and PR.

"Partnering with Jack in the Box over the last few years has given us the opportunity to grow alongside their audience and be completely dialed into the kind of cultural moments that will resonate with their consumers," said Carlos Tovar, President of Zoned. "We are building campaigns that see gaming culture, internet niches, and the fast food experience collide in new ways and look forward to continuing this wave in 2025."

Since 2022, Jack in the Box and Zoned have consistently designed campaigns to merge gaming, content creation, and brand storytelling. Jack in the Drive Thru (2022) turned Twitch into a virtual JITB drive-thru using streamers to distribute promo codes; Gamer Jack (2023) a worldwide search for the next JITB streamer; JITB x MLB The Show (2024) challenged gaming and baseball influencers to hit the JITB Head at Petco Park in-game; Stream Week + VTuber Reveal (2024) introduced a new VTuber model and raised money for No Kid Hungry plus the most recent Fortnite campaigns with Topgolf Universe on Fortnite's UEFN platform and SpongeBob Squarepants custom islands, each launched in 2024.

This announcement follows a series of strategic partnerships secured by Zoned , a full-service marketing agency under GameSquare Holdings that specializes in bridging the gap between gaming and pop culture with combined campaigns expected to generate over $3 million in projected revenue for GameSquare - more details here .

The continuation of this partnership extends the lifetime into a three-year deal. More details coming soon in 2025.

About Jack in the Box:

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® , one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states, and Del Taco® , the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 17 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com .

