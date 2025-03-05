Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Rob Van Drunen has stepped down as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, effective March 1, 2025.

Mr. Van Drunen will continue to provide consulting services on an as needed basis. The Company would like to thank Mr. Van Drunen for his invaluable service over the past four years.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is an exploration-stage mining company focused on vanadium and critical mineral resources. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada, United States.

