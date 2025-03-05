Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
04.03.25
08:36 Uhr
48,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2025 14:10 Uhr
123 Leser
Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan

Finanznachrichten News

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
March 5, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan

A total of 26,167 of Vaisala Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to the 47 key employees participating in the Performance Share Plans 2022-2024, 2023-2025, and 2024-2026 under the terms and conditions of the plans. The directed share issue was based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 26, 2024.

Following this directed share issue, the number of series A treasury shares is 125,982.

Additional information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com


