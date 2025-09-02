Vaisala Group: Vaisala acquires Quanterra to kick off its New Climate Business

Vaisala

September 2, 2025

Vaisala acquires Quanterra to kick off its New Climate Business



In the face of political uncertainty and climate skepticism, the world's leading measurement technology firm, Vaisala, emphasizes the need for proof and transparency. The company is expanding its business in greenhouse gas measurements and announces the acquisition of its client, Quanterra Systems Ltd, a company specializing in atmospheric monitoring of CO 2 fluxes.

Climate initiatives are facing a publicity problem. Greenwashing is eating away at public trustin companies' sustainability initiatives. And rightfully so: according to a Nature Communications meta-study in November 2024, more than 80 percent of voluntary-market carbon credits deliver far less climate benefit than advertised.

Fernando Trolia Slamic, the recently appointed Head of Vaisala's New Climate Business, says it all boils down to transparency and scientific proof.

"Without knowing exactly how much greenhouse gas is emitted or sequestered into nature, companies and institutions struggle to know their true climate impact or to communicate facts truthfully to their stakeholders," says Trolia Slamic.

To offer a solution, Vaisala today announced the acquisition of its client Quanterra, and with it, the official start of its New Climate Business.

Measuring carbon sinks is essential for global climate efforts



Quanterra offers site-specific atmospheric carbon monitoring for nature-based industries such as agri-food and biofuels, as well as public and private research communities, including carbon certification and trading markets. In practice, the company deploys and operates networks of measurement towers at its customers' locations to directly and continuously monitor atmospheric flows of carbon, water, and energy at the site. The data on these flows, also known as fluxes, is then analyzed for the customer with proprietary methods, and the service is billed as an affordable annual subscription.

Quanterra customers can utilize the real-time data collected over long periods of time as verification for the effectiveness of their low-carbon products and programs. Reliable on-site data can also be used to support the generation of high-quality carbon credits for the carbon trading market, offering a new revenue stream to agricultural operators and other managed nature assets.

Founded in 2021, Quanterra is a spin-out from the University of Exeter. The revenue in 2024 was more than GBP 1.2 million, and the business is EBITDA positive. The company currently employs 14 people.

"Even though the business is in early stages, we see great potential for future growth. The planet needs a solution like this. Emission reductions alone will not be sufficient to fight climate change - we also need verified carbon sinks. Reliable measurements will also help re-establish public trust towards climate action," says Anne Jalkala, Executive Vice President of the Weather, Energy and Environment business at Vaisala.

"Vaisala's sensors have been a key part of Quanterra's solution from the very start, and we are well aligned for the future. With Vaisala's experience and muscles, we will be able to scale the business faster than would have been possible by ourselves. Their global field service coverage will also enable us to help new customers more affordably in areas like Australia, South America, and Asia," says Rebecca Mitchell, CEO of Quanterra.

Eyes open for opportunities in GHG measurements



Vaisala has long been at the forefront of enabling climate action through measurement technology. Among others, Vaisala's instruments and data are utilized in setting up and operating wind and solar farms. The company also helps industrial clients like data centers and battery manufacturing to save resources by optimizing their production and energy consumption.

Vaisala revolutionized carbon dioxide measurements with its infrared sensing CARBOCAP® sensors almost 30 years ago. Today, these sensors are used in carbon monitoring research and pilotsaround the world. Based on the same technology, the company launched a new measurement instrumentlast year that is specifically designed to measure CO 2 and humidity in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects.

"There is a lot we already do to help the world become more sustainable. Carbon flux monitoring is another bold step for us to fulfill our purpose of taking every measure for the planet. Our New Climate Business team drives Vaisala's current and future greenhouse gas measurement offering - and we're only getting started," Trolia Slamic says.

