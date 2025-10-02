Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682
Frankfurt
02.10.25 | 09:59
45,150 Euro
+1,69 % +0,750
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 11:10 Uhr
Vaisala Group: Invitation to Vaisala's virtual investor event on November 24, 2025

Vaisala Corporation
Press Release
October 2, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. (EEST)

Invitation to Vaisala's virtual investor event on November 24, 2025

Vaisala invites investors and analysts to a virtual investor event on Monday, November 24, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. EET. The event will be held as a live webcast at https://vaisala.events.inderes.com/2025-investor-event

During the event, Vaisala's executive management will provide an overview of Vaisala's strategy and business areas. Participants can ask questions through the webcast chat function during the event.

Registration:

Please register for the event at https://vaisala.events.inderes.com/2025-investor-event/register

A detailed agenda will be updated on the event page and sent to registrants closer to the event date.

The event will be held in English. A recording and the presentation materials will be available at vaisala.com/investorsafter the event.

Welcome!

More information
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
