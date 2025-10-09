Anzeige
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
Frankfurt
08.10.25 | 15:29
09.10.2025
Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Interim Report January-September 2025 to be published on October 23, 2025

Vaisala Corporation
Press release
October 9, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Interim Report January-September 2025 to be published on October 23, 2025

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January-September 2025 on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at about 9:00 a.m.. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 1:30 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and teleconference

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors, and media will be held in English on the same day, starting at 1:30 p.m. (Finnish time).

You can participate in the live audiocast via the following link: https://vaisala.events.inderes.com/q3-2025

Questions may be presented by participating in the teleconference. You can access the teleconference by registering at the link below. After registration, you will receive an email with the dial-in numbers and a conference ID.

https://events.inderes.com/vaisala/q3-2025/dial-in

A recording will be available at vaisala.com/investorslater the same day.

More information
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
