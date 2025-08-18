Anzeige
Montag, 18.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
Frankfurt
18.08.25 | 15:29
46,800 Euro
-0,74 % -0,350
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.08.2025 17:34 Uhr
Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 18.8.2025

VAISALA CORPORATIONSTOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18.8.2025
Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 18.8.2025
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date18.8.2025
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareVAIAS
Amount2 700Shares
Average price/ share46,8344EUR
Total cost126 452,88EUR
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 140 084 shares
including the shares repurchased on 18.8.2025
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com

Attachment

  • Vaisala 18.8 trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d14aeca2-9e36-4cb8-8d75-d3c4a161f2a2)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
