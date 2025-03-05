Dolphin Entertainment: 42West Shines at Toy Fair Representing Funko, the Op Games and Super7

The Top-Ranked Publicity Organization by The Observer Orchestrated an Exclusive "Game Night Reimagined" Event for The Op Games

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) subsidiary 42West, a leading strategic communications and entertainment agency, took center stage at Toy Fair 2025, proudly representing industry giants Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO), The Op Games and Super7. Serving an unparalleled expertise in brand management and creative storytelling, 42West showcased the latest products and innovations from each brand, capturing the attention of media, creators and industry insiders.

At the heart of their presence at Toy Fair was a standout collaboration for an immersive event in support of The Op Games, a leading creator of original and licensed board games. In partnership with two of Dolphin's powerhouse agencies-The Door and The Digital Dept.-42West orchestrated a memorable media and influencer event titled "Game Night Reimagined," a creative celebration honoring the brand's 30+ years as a leader in the tabletop games industry, their new and iconic offerings, and the joy of bringing people together for an unforgettably fun game-play experience.

The "Game Night Reimagined" event brought content creators and media together for an evening of fun, connection and innovation. Each agency contributed its unique strengths to ensure the event was an unforgettable experience for attendees, featuring creatively themed activations designed to showcase The Op Games' diverse portfolio in a vibrant, engaging way.

"Collaborating with The Door and The Digital Dept. was a perfect example of how our agencies come together to craft dynamic and thoughtful experiences that highlight our clients' unique offerings, while also providing creators and influencers with an unforgettable opportunity to connect with the brands they love," said Shawna Lynch, President of 42West's Fandoms & Franchises department.

42West's Role:

Editorial and Creator Management: By leveraging The Digital Dept.'s relationships with content creators, 42West elevated the event's reach, managing the invites of influential media and key influencers, extending excitement for The Op Games and their "Game Night Reimagined" event well beyond Toy Fair.

The Digital Dept.'s Role:

Experiential Design & Event Execution: The Digital Dept. led the development of the event's immersive environment, ensuring that every element, from the layout to interactive activities, reflected the fun, lively spirit of game nights and the creativity behind The Op Games' products.

The Door's Role:

Venue Curation: The Door played a key role in curating the ideal hospitality partner to host the "Game Night Reimagined" event. Through careful selection, The Door secured The Seaport Entertainment Group to host at The Dead Rabbit presents, Joxer's on The Rooftop at Pier 17, which provided the perfect atmosphere and amenities to enhance the event's immersive experience, making it a seamless and memorable gathering for creators and guests.

The success of the event underscored the power of collaboration across Dolphin's agencies to craft meaningful, high-impact experiences that resonate with both industry professionals and passionate fans alike.

