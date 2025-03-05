Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - MINERALRITETM Corporation (OTC Pink: RITE) (the "Company" or "RITE"), recently executed a non-exclusive investment banking agreement with Alpine Securities Corporation ("Alpine"). The non-exclusive nature of the agreement allows RITE the flexibility to still obtain services from other financial service firms on a when and as-needed basis even while the agreement remains in force.

Alpine Securities Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City and focuses on underwriting, private placements, market making and proprietary trading. The investment banking engagement agreement covers multiple areas of joint interest between RITE and Alpine and sets the stage for RITE's reintroduction to the brokerage community. The agreement provides RITE access to numerous specialized services that Alpine offers OTC companies while simultaneously allowing RITE the flexibility to obtain services from other providers who also service the investment industry.

In a press release back on August 20, 2024, CEO Burgauer announced that it was his intention to get RITE back to an auditable state, become fully reporting and re-engage with the brokerage community. It was his belief then, and still is, that re-engaging with the investment community will both improve RITE's access to capital markets as well as increase the stock's appeal to a vastly larger audience of potential investors.

CEO Burgauer reaffirmed "I promised that as soon as we were done dealing with various foundational issues, management would focus on completing the acquisitions in our pipeline. To this end, we announced the first acquisition already. We have already posted a significant amount of information about that acquisition on our website and included additional disclosures in RITE's recently filed Form 10-12g. While the mining experts are focused on updating the historical reserve valuations (which were previously issued by NMC years ago) to ensure they meet the current requirements of the Committee for Reserves International Reporting Standards ("CRIRSCO") and are fully compliant with the SEC rules for Property Disclosures for Mining Registrants, the rest of RITE's management team is now focused on our next target. It is comforting to have the services of an investment bank in our corner as we work through deal terms, and it's also reassuring to everyone that we are coming to the table with access to capital and the added flexibility that capital affords us as we work to craft the deal."

During the early years of his career, CEO Burgauer was involved in the founding of three broker-dealers, two investment advisors, a mutual fund, a transfer agent, a commodity introducing broker, an insurance agency, and multiple other companies. During those years he held multiple broker and principal licenses including Series 3, 4, 5, 7, 24, 27, 53, and 63. "I believe that my industry knowledge, although dated because I've been out of that business now for almost 30 years, was helpful as RITE negotiated the agreement with Alpine because we were able to ask for a few services that industry outsiders might have overlooked" said Burgauer. "We are very happy to have Alpine's team working with us and expect to be pushing forward with them on a few joint projects in the near future."

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step" said Burgauer, quoting the ancient Taoist philosopher Lao Tzu. "Even though we are just a few steps into our journey at this point with plans to go quite a long distance, we feel very confident that the Company is on the RITE path."

Safe Harbor Disclosure

Forward Looking Statements Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No public offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

