Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Participate in the Q1 Investor Summit Virtual

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that Steve Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer, and Manel Cascallo, PhD., General Director will present at the Q1 Investor Summit Virtual. Theriva's management team will participate in 1x1 meetings.

Q1 Investor Summit Virtual

Format: Presentation

Presenter: Steve Shallcross, CEO and Manel Cascallo, PhD., General Director

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, March 11, 2025, 12:30 PM ET

Webcast: Click Here

About Theriva Biologics, Inc.

Theriva Biologics.

