WKN: A40MGC | ISIN: US87164U5083 | Ticker-Symbol: SFY0
NASDAQ
04.03.25
21:57 Uhr
1,300 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2025 22:10 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Participate in the Q1 Investor Summit Virtual

Finanznachrichten News

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that Steve Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer, and Manel Cascallo, PhD., General Director will present at the Q1 Investor Summit Virtual. Theriva's management team will participate in 1x1 meetings.

Q1 Investor Summit Virtual
Format: Presentation
Presenter: Steve Shallcross, CEO and Manel Cascallo, PhD., General Director
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, March 11, 2025, 12:30 PM ET
Webcast: Click Here

About Theriva Biologics, Inc.

Theriva Biologics.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


