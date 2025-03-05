Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), the leading innovator of AI-driven concierge services, has closed an unsecured loan financing in the amount of $76,000 (the "Loans") with numerous investors on the same terms as the Loans announced on December 19, 2024. The Loans bear an interest rate of 12% with 20% warrant coverage and have a maturity date of twelve months from issue. The Company has the right to extend the maturity date on the Loans an additional six months. In total, the Company issued 50,665 warrants which have an exercise price of $0.30 and a maturity date of eighteen months from closing. Proceeds of the Loans will be used for working capital purposes. To date, the Company has closed $311,000 in Loans.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

