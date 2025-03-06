BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFF.PK) announced that it is in discussions regarding a potential acquisition of General Atlantic's minority shareholdings in NuCom Group (excluding Verivox or flaconi) and ParshipMeet Group.The German mass media and digital company also said that the discussions also include the potential issuance of a mandatory convertible bond and, if applicable, the transfer of treasury shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE to General Atlantic as consideration for the acquisition.According to the company, the discussions are related to the ongoing sales processes for the shareholdings in Verivox and flaconi held by the ProSiebenSat.1 Group via NuCom Group. A transaction with General Atlantic requires that at least one of the two shareholdings is sold at the same time. If, initially, only one of the two shareholdings is sold, General Atlantic would prospectively in the future hold its minority interest in the company not sold, i.e. either Verivox or flaconi, directly and not, as currently, indirectly through NuCom Group.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX