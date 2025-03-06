WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ADM Animal Nutrition, a division of ADM, has announced a recall of certain pelleted animal feed products. The recall is due to the potential presence of elevated copper levels and lower-than-represented zinc levels, which could be harmful to cattle.Chronic copper toxicity can lead to gastroenteritis, which is characterized by symptoms such as anorexia, abdominal pain, depression, lethargy, diarrhea, and dehydration. On the other hand, zinc deficiency may result in decreased feed intake, reduced feed efficiency, and stunted growth.It is important to note that no illnesses or deficiency impacts have been reported so far.According to the company, there are 33 lot numbers involved in this recall. The pelleted products were distributed between January 16, 2025 and February 27, 2025, and could have been purchased in Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Iowa, Georgia, and Ohio. All of the products listed, except for GROFAST32, have elevated levels of copper. GROFAST32 has levels of zinc below the represented amounts.The company said it immediately began investigating and initiated the recall upon receiving confirmation that the pelleted feed had varying levels of copper and zinc that can impact animals. ADM is in the process of notifying customers and distributors involved in this recall, and all affected products are currently being removed from retail shelves.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX