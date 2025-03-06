R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Sales Result
R&S Group's preliminary 2024 key figures confirm growth path, strong profitability and solid cash conversion
6 March 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today announces preliminary unaudited key figures for the full year (FY) 2024. Net sales, including the first-time consolidation of Kyte Powertech from 20 August 2024 onward, amounted to CHF 282.6 million versus CHF 201.6 million in 20231). This is in line with the guidance provided at the Capital Markets Day on 31 October 2024. Order intake at CHF 305.5 million reached a new record (2023: CHF 245.0 million) and bodes well for future sales.
All markets and product groups contributed to the good topline developments, but particularly new markets such as Germany, the Baltics and Nordic countries performed well with applications in renewables and data centers. Initial sales in harbor applications also had a positive impact on Group revenues.
In a market that continues to benefit from buoyant dynamics, R&S Group closed the year with a record order backlog of CHF 278.0 million, compared with CHF 185.7 million at year-end 2023.
EBIT (reported) amounted to CHF 62.7 million (EBIT margin at 22.2%) and to CHF 65.1 million when adjusted for an extraordinary Irish employee benefit program, representing an adjusted EBIT margin of 23.0%. This was achieved mainly thanks to higher gross margins resulting from continued growth and productivity measures during the year (FY23: CHF 37.5 million or 18.6% margin). Cash conversion was particularly strong in the second half of the year, resulting in a net debt position of CHF 91.3 million (net leverage ratio of 1.4x).
On the back of the strategic initiatives as previously announced and execution thereon, R&S Group reiterates its guidance of around 12% net sales growth and an EBIT margin of around 20%. The free cash flow margin is projected to be in the range of 10-12% of net sales due to capacity expansion plans for 2025 and 2026. As previously announced, the Group foresees a stable dividend of CHF 0.50 per share until 2026.
R&S Group will provide further information on 15 April with the publication of the Annual Report 2024.
Calendar 2025
1) excluding sales of the Czech switches business divested at the end of 2023
About R&S Group
Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com.
