Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Merger
Relief Therapeutics Announces Conclusion of Merger Discussions with Renexxion
GENEVA (March 6, 2025) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced that discussions regarding a potential merger with Renexxion, Inc. (Renexxion) have been terminated.
After signing a non-binding letter of intent in November 2024, both companies engaged in discussions to form a combined entity with an expanded therapeutic pipeline. However, key conditions necessary to finalize the transaction were not met within the required timeframe. As a result, both parties have mutually agreed to discontinue negotiations.
"While we ultimately decided not to proceed with Renexxion, Relief remains well-positioned to advance its strategic objectives independently. In recent months, we have made meaningful progress across our core development programs and continue to build momentum. With a robust pipeline and around CHF 15 million in cash reserves, along with a CHF 50 million undrawn equity facility from our largest shareholder GEM, we are confident in our ability to execute our development strategy while continuing to explore opportunities to maximize shareholder value," said Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju, chairman of the board of directors of Relief.
The Company also announced that it will provide a comprehensive business update in its 2024 Annual Report, scheduled for publication on April 10, 2025.
