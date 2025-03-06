BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Geberit AG (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK), a Swiss maker of sanitary products and related systems, reported that its fourth quarter net income decreased to 96.6 million Swiss francs from the prior year's 100.7 million francs, with earnings per share declining to 2.92 francs from 3.02 francs last year.Quarterly net sales declined to 685.3 million francs from 694.2 million francs in the previous year.A proposal for a 0.8% dividend increase, raising it to 12.80 francs per share, will be presented at the General Meeting. The payout ratio of 72.5% of net income slightly exceeds the Board of Directors' defined range of 50% to 70%.Despite uncertain environment, demand in the building construction industry is expected to stabilize overall during the course of 2025 after the sharp declines since mid-2022.The Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board are confident that the Geberit Group is well-prepared and strategically positioned to address both present and future opportunities and challenges.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX