Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Affirms Resilience Amid U.S.-Canada Trade Tariffs

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a pioneer in high-performance electric marine propulsion, reaffirms its strategic positioning and operational resilience in response to recent U.S.-Canada trade tariffs.

With established U.S. operations and a skilled workforce in electric marine propulsion, Vision Marine is well-prepared to navigate the evolving trade landscape. The Company has maintained a strong presence in the United States for years, operating through its two established entities and employing highly qualified technicians specialized in electric boat systems. This foundation positions Vision Marine remains to continue delivering innovative solutions to its customers while minimizing exposure to shifting trade policies.

"We have been strategically invested in the U.S. market for years, with local operations and a highly skilled workforce dedicated to advancing electric marine technology," stated Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine Technologies. "Our existing infrastructure and experience allow us to adapt efficiently, ensuring stability for our investors and partners."

Vision Marine continues to optimize its supply chain and explore strategic initiatives to mitigate potential impacts from tariff adjustments. The Company remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, leveraging its expertise in electrification to expand market reach and reinforce its leadership in high-performance electric marine propulsion.

With the global marine industry shifting toward sustainable solutions, Vision Marine is confident that demand for electric propulsion technology will continue to grow. The Company remains committed to delivering best-in-class electric powertrains while maintaining operational stability and financial strength.

For more information about Vision Marine Technologies, please visit visionmarinetechnologies.com.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is pioneering electric marine propulsion technology, offering high-performance, zero-emission powertrains for the boating industry. With a strong presence in the U.S. and Canada, Vision Marine provides turn-key electrification solutions designed to transform marine transportation with sustainable, efficient, and powerful electric propulsion systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the exclusive supply agreement, market expansion, and future events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Vision Marine disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. For a detailed discussion of these risks, refer to Vision Marine's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2024, and other periodic filings with the SEC. Vision Marine does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

