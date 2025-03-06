Cantargia to Participate at H.C. Wainwright's Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Virtual Conference

Cantargia (STO:CANTA) Cantargia AB (publ) ("Cantargia") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) today announced that Damian Marron, Interim CEO, will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference on March 27, 2025.

Fireside chat

Damian Marron, interim CEO, will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Joe Pantginis, Managing Director, Equity Research at H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC.

March 27 at 08.00am EST (13.00pm CET).

Live webcasting link: https://journey.ct.events. An archived link to the webcast will be available through the Newsroom section on Cantargia's homepage at https://cantargia.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

For further information, please contact

Damian Marron, Interim CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: damian.marron@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on hidradenitis suppurativa and systemic sclerosis.



Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

