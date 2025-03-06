LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc (ITV.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 521 million pounds for twelve months ended 31 December 2024, compared to 193 million pounds, last year. Statutory EPS increased by 100% to 10.4 pence from 5.2 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 472 million pounds from 396 million pounds. Adjusted basic EPS was up 23% to 9.6 pence from 7.8 pence. Group total revenue was down 3% at 4.14 billion pounds.The Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.3 pence per share, giving an ordinary dividend of 5.0 pence per share for the full year 2024.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX