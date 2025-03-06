London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC Pink: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) (the "Company" or "Fineqia"), a digital asset and investment business, announces a 28.2% increase in the net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield (YADA) Exchange Traded Note (ETN) that it launched this year as the world's first Exchange Traded Product (ETP) to deploy digital assets on decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols.

Issued by the Company's subsidiary Fineqia AG ("Fineqia AG") in Europe, YADA's NAV increased to $6.46 from $5.04 per unit from Feb. 3 to March 3, 2025. It surpassed Cardano's price increase of 27.5%, to $1.39 from $1.09 during the same period, reflecting the ETN's generation of yield from the Cardano ecosystem. YADA (ISIN: LI1408648106) has a total of 7 million subscribed units. Cardano is expected to be among the basket of currencies in the U.S. strategic cryptocurrency reserve.1

The YADA product provides investors with a regulated and transparent way to gain exposure to digital assets and benefit from blockchain-based yields. Fineqia analysed that Assets Under Management (AUM) for global Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) with digital assets as underlying collateral reached an all-time high (ATH) of $239.7 billion in January, a 10.4% increase from $217.1 billion. ETPs include Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs).

"Cardano has been cited by the US government for its potential inclusion in the strategic cyrptocurrency reserve," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, the Chief Executive Officer of Fineqia International Inc. "Premium growth of YADA reflects the effectiveness of our portfolio allocation."

Since its inception on Jan. 24, 2025, YADA garnered about $45 million in subscription. As one of the most actively traded digital assets, Cardano (ADA)'s price performance reflects increasing adoption, network development, and investor interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Cardano, a leading blockchain platform known for its focus on security, scalability, and sustainability, serves as the foundation for Fineqia AG's recent financial product. Its staking rewards and network efficiency enable YADA to generate structured returns for investors. It ranks in the top 10 digital currencies by market cap with about $48 billion in market value, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

The NAV increase is a result of the change the asset appreciation and the YADA yield generation.

The ETN is benchmarked to the FTSE Russell index. Fineqia hosted a webinar in partnership with FTSE Russell to explores the key differences between Cardano and Bitcoin.

Watch the full webinar here: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/9819/624726.

All references to dollars above are to Canadian dollars.

More information at https://www.fineqia.com/ca/products.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC Pink: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106), and its UK unit is an adviser to Actively Management Certificates (AMCs) in Europe, such as the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) one. Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com, x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETNs to be distributed across the EU's single market.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian Securities Laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia Intl. (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (AV: YADA) (ISIN: LI1408648106) and Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice. The information presented herein is not intended as a financial promotion. This material has been produced for circulation to a limited number of professional investors and journalists.

Fineqia International Inc.

pr@fineqia.com

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

1 (2025, March 2). Trump announces strategic crypto reserve including Bitcoin, Solana, XRP and more. CNBC. https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/02/trump-announces-strategic-crypto-reserve-including-bitcoin-solana-xrp-and-more.html

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243506

SOURCE: Fineqia International Inc.