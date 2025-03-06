Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp Names New CFO

Company Announces Full Repayment of Convertible Note

Waste Energy Corp ("Waste Energy" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:WAST), an emerging waste-to-energy (WTE) company at the forefront of sustainable innovation, dedicated to diverting plastic and tires waste streams from oceans, streams, nature and food supplies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Braden Glasbergen as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Mr. Glasbergen has played a pivotal role in the company's financial operations for several years, assisting with its SEC filings and working closely under the guidance of outgoing CFO, Mr. Swapan Kakumanu.

With over two decades of experience in financial leadership roles across industries such as manufacturing, consulting, and environmental services, Glasbergen brings a wealth of expertise to his new position. His strategic financial acumen, combined with his deep understanding of regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and operational efficiency, makes him an ideal fit to lead Waste Energy Corp's financial strategy as the company continues to expand its waste-to-energy initiatives.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Mr. Braden Glasbergen as our new CFO," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "His strong financial background and deep understanding of our business will be invaluable as we continue driving growth and innovation in the waste to energy sector. As we scale our business, we remain focused on driving shareholder value and ensuring long-term financial stability. We have assembled a leadership team that values our presence in the public markets and is committed to protecting our capital structure and driving shareholder value as we grow. We will continue to make strategic decisions that align with our mission of expanding our operations while maintaining strong financial discipline and Braden will play an important role in that process."

As the company welcomes Mr. Glasbergen in his new role, it extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Swapan Kakumanu for his years of dedicated service. Kakumanu played an instrumental role in transitioning the company toward its waste-to-energy business model, and his contributions have laid a strong foundation for future success.

"On behalf of the entire team at Waste Energy Corp, I want to personally thank Swapan for his service and leadership throughout the years," added Gallagher. "His dedication and expertise has been critical in shaping the company's financial direction, especially during the transition and we appreciate his efforts in ensuring a smooth transition."

In response, Mr. Kakumanu expressed his confidence in the company's direction, stating, "I firmly believe in the long-term potential of Waste Energy Corp and its mission to revolutionize waste-to-energy solutions. The company is positioned for significant growth, and I have no doubt that Braden and the leadership team will continue executing on our vision. I look forward to supporting the team as a consultant as needed, ensuring continuity and contributing to the company's success in any way I can."

Additionally, Waste Energy Corp is pleased to announce that a previously issued convertible note has been fully repaid. This milestone reflects the company's commitment to maintaining financial discipline and maximizing shareholder value as it continues to develop innovative energy solutions.

Furthermore, the company has begun the process of permitting and securing regulatory filings to handle plastic and tire waste at the federal level as it evaluates opportunities in several states. This initiative aligns with Waste Energy Corp's long-term growth strategy as it seeks to scale its business and expand its waste-to-energy operations nationwide. Glasbergen will play a key role in this effort, working alongside President of Waste-to-Energy Operations W. Scott McBride to navigate the permitting process and ensure regulatory compliance as the company expands its footprint.

For more information about Waste Energy Corp, please visit www.WasteEnergyCorp.com .

Company Contact:

Scott Gallagher, CEO

Waste Energy Corp

(727) 417-7807

Scott@MetaWorksPlatforms.io

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp is committed to redefining waste as an asset and to reducing the volume of non-recyclable waste in landfills and incinerators. Specializing in the conversion of waste plastics and used tires into clean diesel fuel. The company will combine AI & Pyrolysis technologies to reduce the volume of plastic and tire waste in landfills while developing a new, clean, US based energy source.

Waste Energy Corp. trades on the OTCQB market, over the counter under the ticker symbol: WAST. Waste Energy Corp is an SEC exchange act, fully reporting company. For more information on Waste Energy Corp, please visit www.WasteEnergyCorp.com . For additional investor or financial information visit: www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations and future financial performance and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and regulatory approvals and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact the actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and results disclosed in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange commission at www.SEC.Gov .

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire