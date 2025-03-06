WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $22.21 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $26.53 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.92 million or $1.38 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $949.44 million from $935.40 million last year.Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $22.21 Mln. vs. $26.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue: $949.44 Mln vs. $935.40 Mln last year.: Full year revenue guidance: $3.45 - $3.50 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX