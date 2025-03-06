WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), Thursday announced that the company has been awarded an operational technology cybersecurity contract with Hampton Roads Sanitation District or HRSD worth $13.4 million.The contract aims to provide end-to-end cybersecurity for industrial control systems and physical infrastructure along with continuous cybersecurity operations monitoring and network engineering.In the pre-market hours, Jacobs's stock is trading at $124.36, down 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX