WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has appointed Jonathon Nudi as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 7, 2025.Nudi will succeed Keith Allman, who will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors at that time.Nudi joined Masco's Board of Directors in June 2023. Nudi has extensive strategic, operational and international experience, having served in a variety of leadership positions in the US and Europe over his 30-year career at General Mills.Nudi most recently served as Group President of General Mills' Pet, International and North America Foodservice segments.Prior to this, Nudi served as Group President, North America Retail (NAR.) Prior to leading NAR, Nudi served as President, Europe & Australasia.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX