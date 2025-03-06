Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") highlights the growing exploration and development activity in the Case Batholith region, a large intrusive geological formation spanning approximately 150 km by 60 km in northeastern Ontario. The Case Batholith includes the Case Lake area, which has seen significant investment from multiple major mining companies focused on exploring its rich mineral potential, particularly for lithium, cesium, and rare earth elements (REE). RT Minerals holds a strategic property position adjacent to several of these key industry players. A neighboring company to RT Minerals holds a market capitalization exceeding $200 million, while another nearby company has an approximate market cap of $70 million. The presence of well-capitalized exploration and development firms in the Case Batholith region underscores the growing investment interest and potential of this emerging critical minerals district.

The Case Batholith has become a focal point for critical minerals exploration, with a growing number of major mining companies securing substantial investments aimed at advancing exploration and development. This influx of capital highlights the increasing global demand for resources such as lithium and cesium, and RT Minerals is strategically positioned to capitalize on the momentum building in the region.

Strengthening Demand for Exploration in the Case Batholith Area

The surge of global capital into neighboring properties reflects the rising demand for battery metals and rare earth elements, which are key to the transition to a low-carbon economy. As large-scale exploration and development projects gain momentum in the area, RT Minerals Corp. is well-positioned to benefit from the increased interest and advancing infrastructure in the region.

CEO Alson Niu commented:

"The Case Batholith is rapidly becoming a critical region for the exploration of essential minerals. With several major players already heavily invested in the area, RT Minerals is well-positioned to leverage this growing momentum. We believe our property holds significant potential for lithium and cesium mineralization, and we are actively refining our exploration plans to unlock its full value."

Cesium: A Critical Mineral with Limited Global Supply

Cesium is designated as a critical mineral by Canada and the United States, meaning it is essential for economic and national security but has a vulnerable supply chain. This soft, silvery-gold alkali metal is primarily extracted from pollucite, a rare mineral found in pegmatitic formations similar to those within the Case Batholith. Cesium's applications are specialized and essential across multiple high-tech industries:

Aerospace & Defense - Cesium-based compounds are used in spacecraft, satellite technology, and military-grade positioning systems.

- Cesium-based compounds are used in spacecraft, satellite technology, and military-grade positioning systems. Telecommunications & GPS - Cesium atomic clocks provide the world's most precise timekeeping standards, critical for GPS navigation and telecommunications networks.

- Cesium atomic clocks provide the world's most precise timekeeping standards, critical for GPS navigation and telecommunications networks. Medical & Industrial Uses - Cesium compounds are used in radiation therapy for cancer treatment and in drilling fluids for oil and gas exploration.

- Cesium compounds are used in radiation therapy for cancer treatment and in drilling fluids for oil and gas exploration. Quantum Computing & AI - Emerging technologies are increasingly utilizing cesium in next-generation computing and artificial intelligence advancements.

Global Investment in Cesium Development

With China and Canada historically controlling the majority of cesium production, new discoveries are crucial for diversifying global supply chains. The significant investments pouring into the Case Batholith area, including the Case Lake region, emphasize the importance of securing North American cesium resources and reducing dependency on foreign supply.

Future Outlook: RT Minerals and the Case Batholith Opportunity

The Case Batholith, including the Case Lake area, is emerging as a key region for cesium exploration, and RT Minerals Corp. is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for this scarce and strategically important element.

Expanding global demand and restricted supply make cesium one of the most valuable critical minerals.

The Case Batholith, including Case Lake, is an underexplored region with significant potential for cesium-bearing pegmatites.

RT Minerals Corp.'s property in the area aligns with recent industry trends and government initiatives to secure domestic supplies of critical minerals.

About RT Minerals Corp. RTM is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company holds a 100% interest, largely royalty-free, in a portfolio of 12 rare earth element, gold and base metal properties in Ontario, Canada.

For more information on the Company please visit the company's website at www.rtmcorp.com. On behalf of the Board and for further information contact:

