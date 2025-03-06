WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $52.8 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $64.9 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $65.9 million or $0.65 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $995 million from $1.001 billion last year.Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $52.8 Mln. vs. $64.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $995 Mln vs. $1.001 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX