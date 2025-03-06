Wesco International: New Survey from Wesco and the Electrical Safety Foundation International Examines Impact of Connected Safety Solutions and Recent Changes in NFPA 70B on Workplace Safety

95% of respondents report reduction in workplace injuries since implementing connected safety solutions; training and cultural adoption cited as barriers to adoption

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions, announced the results of a new survey conducted in partnership with the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) to explore how connected safety solutions and recent changes in NFPA 70B: Standard for Electrical Equipment Maintenance have helped improve safety among facilities, and identify where improvements can be made. The survey, conducted in August 2024, polled 200 safety professionals across industries including manufacturing, construction, healthcare and more.

View the new infographic to highlight survey results here. Learn more about Wesco's safety services and solutions here and visit ESFI.org for comprehensive resources and education on electrical safety.

Impact of Connected Safety Solutions on Workplace Safety

Contact with or exposure to electricity continues to be one of the leading causes of workplace fatalities and injuries in the United States. More than 80% of survey respondents - all of which are responsible for workplace safety - consider electrical hazards to be one of their primary safety concerns. Relying on connected safety solutions - from video analytics to wearable devices, robotics to safety management software - has proven to help control and mitigate workplace hazards as 95% of respondents report a reduction in workplace injuries since implementing connected safety solutions.

Meanwhile, 78% of survey respondents stated that connected safety solutions significantly or very much improved safety in their workplace. Of those that haven't yet implemented connected safety solutions, nearly 80% reported they were considering it and cited wearables and machine sensors among their top choices.

Exploring NFPA 70B Adoption and Industry Impact

The new survey also sought to learn more about the impact of NFPA 70B, which provides official guidance for how facilities should address electrical maintenance needs for their equipment and building operations. Recently deemed "mandatory," the industry standard provides a consistent set of guidelines on electrical maintenance across facilities.

In a recent joint article with Wesco and ESFI to highlight changes to NFPA 70B, authors note that organizations relying on connected safety solutions today are better positioned to not only effectively meet NFPA 70B requirements but also enhance a facility's overall safety. According to survey results, 87% of respondents reported they have already adopted NFPA 70B. 79% of those respondents said that NFPA 70B significantly or very much improved electrical safety in their workplace. While most respondents had not encountered any challenges with adoption (73%), some respondents noted that training, lack of education and cultural adoption were hinderances to execution.

Safety Management Services a Lynchpin to Success

Of note, 80% of survey respondents stated they manage safety inspection for equipment and work environments manually, highlighting the need for safety management services to help evaluate and address critical safety challenges and meet ongoing industry requirements. In partnership with Certified Safety Professionals and global companies like Wesco, organizations are empowered to improve productivity, increase profitability and mitigate risk through tailored safety programs and comprehensive employee training.

"We are dedicated to helping educate the industry on the powerful role of connected safety solutions and services, designed to support industry standards like NFPA 70B and enhance overall workplace safety," said Shawn Gregg, Vice President, Global Safety Business, Wesco. "In partnership with ESFI, a trusted industry voice for electrical safety, we will continue to evangelize best practices and empower today's contractors with the practical insights needed to develop and implement strategic safety management programs and solutions and protect the essential tradespeople who power progress in our world."

"This important survey helped us to understand the significant and immediate impact that the implementation of connected safety solutions has in the reduction of workplace injuries and also helped shed light on where additional education and outreach may be needed," said Jennifer LeFevre, ESFI Executive Director. "We appreciate the opportunity to work with Wesco in our joint effort to increase electrical safety awareness."

About Wesco International

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

