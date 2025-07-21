Wesco International: Sustainability Concepts Defined

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Originally published on SIA

By Renee Thompson, Wesco; Chair, SIA Environmental, Social and Governance Advisory Board

Sustainability is a concept influencing future developments; however, some of its terminology can be confusing or misused, which can result in misunderstandings.

Whether you are a business aiming to make genuine efforts or an individual wanting to make informed decisions, understanding these nine terms is essential.

1. Offsets - a Complement, Not a Solution

Offsets represent investments in projects that reduce emissions elsewhere, such as reforestation or renewable energy initiatives. While they can help balance unavoidable emissions, relying excessively on offsets can hinder necessary systemic changes.

Key takeaway: Offsets from certified projects should be used strategically to compensate for unavoidable emissions. The focus should remain on reducing emissions at their source for lasting impact.

2. Carbon Neutral: It Doesn't Mean Zero Emissions

Carbon neutrality means balancing emissions through offsets like renewable energy projects, not eliminating pollution entirely. A "carbon-neutral" product still produces emissions during manufacture and transport.

Key takeaway: Carbon neutrality is a step forward but underscores the need to continue reducing emissions directly.

3. Net Zero: Prioritize Reduction Before Offsets

Net zero requires significant emissions reductions internally before relying on offsets to get to zero. Think of it as doing the work before asking for extra credit.

Key takeaway: Net zero demands serious efforts to reduce emissions within a company's operations first, ensuring long-term sustainability beyond superficial measures.

4. Carbon Sequestration: Not a Magic Solution

Carbon sequestration involves capturing and storing CO2 through natural methods (like plants and soil) or technology-based approaches. While helpful, it's only one tool and doesn't replace reducing emissions in the first place.

Key takeaway: Carbon sequestration is valuable but should complement broader efforts to address the root causes of emissions.

5. Carbon Leakage: Outsourcing Pollution

Carbon leakage occurs when companies shift operations to countries with weaker environmental regulations to avoid stricter domestic laws. This simply relocates emissions rather than mitigating them.

Key takeaway: Moving pollution elsewhere doesn't eliminate it.

6. Biodegradable Doesn't Mean Immediate Breakdown

For businesses, understanding that a product labeled as biodegradable won't instantly decompose under typical conditions is crucial. These products often require specific environments, such as exposure to oxygen and certain microbes, to break down effectively. Without these conditions, they can remain intact for years, undermining sustainability goals.

Key takeaway: Businesses should assess whether biodegradable products align with their environmental strategies and disposal infrastructure.

7. Compostable: Industrial vs. Home Friendly

Not all compostable products are created equal. Many, such as certain cups, require industrial composting facilities to break down properly, while only items marked "home compostable" can decompose in backyard setups. Companies need to determine whether they or their clients have access to such facilities before committing to compostable materials.

Key takeaway: Businesses should verify compostable claims and ensure their supply chain or end users can handle such materials effectively.

8. Carbon Footprint: More Than Just Operations

A company's carbon footprint goes beyond its direct operations - it includes the energy consumed in manufacturing processes, the environmental impact of its supply chain and even the carbon emissions tied to its products' lifecycle, from production to disposal. Every corporate decision, whether regarding logistics, sourcing or packaging, contributes to the larger environmental picture.

Key takeaway: A company's carbon footprint reflects the sum of its operational and strategic choices.

9. Greenwashing: Misleading Corporate Sustainability Claims

Greenwashing occurs when companies use eco-friendly buzzwords, visuals or vague claims to appear more sustainable than they truly are. This can mislead stakeholders into believing the organization is making environmentally responsible decisions when its practices may lack genuine sustainability. For instance, a "green" packaging campaign might serve as a marketing strategy rather than a true commitment to environmental impact reduction.

Key takeaway: Scrutinize corporate sustainability claims for transparency and authenticity.

The Bottom Line

Understanding sustainability terms is crucial for inspiring action and making informed choices. By using these terms correctly, we can encourage meaningful environmental progress and empower ourselves and our communities to create a lasting impact.

Renee Thompson, director of global sustainability and environmental compliance at Wesco, serves as chair of SIA's Environmental, Social and Governance Advisory Board.

