Acconeer AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting of Acconeer AB (publ) on 6 March 2025

Acconeer AB (publ) held an extraordinary general meeting on 6 March 2025. At the meeting, the following main resolutions were made.

Resolution regarding the Board's proposal for a resolution on a directed share issue

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a directed share issue consisting of a maximum of 5,482,456 shares, entailing an increase in the share capital of a maximum of SEK 274,122.8.

The right to subscribe for shares shall only, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, be granted to Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. with a total 5,482,456 number of shares. The subscription price has, after arm's length negotiations between the company and Alps Alpine, been set at SEK 4.56 per share, which corresponds to the closing price of the company's share on 13 February 2025. Subscription for the newly issued shares shall be made on a separate subscription list no later than 31 March 2025. The Board of Directors has the right to extend the subscription period and the time for payment.

Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal for a resolution on a share issue with preferential rights for the company's existing shareholders

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to issue a maximum of 5,484,249 new shares, increasing the share capital by a maximum of SEK 274,212.45.

The right to subscribe for the new shares shall be granted with preferential rights to the shareholders in proportion to the number of shares they already own, whereby one (1) existing share shall entitle to three (3) subscription rights and thirty-four (34) subscription rights shall entitle to subscription of one (1) new share. The subscription price shall be SEK 4.56 per share. The subscription period runs from 18 March 2025 to 1 April 2025. The Board of Directors has the right to extend the subscription and payment period.

For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please refer to the press release published on 14 February 2025 and the full notice of the extraordinary general meeting. The notice of the extraordinary general meeting and the complete proposals regarding the resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting are available on the Company's website, www.acconeer.com.

