14,48014,60017:56
06.03.2025 17:46 Uhr
STG Global Finance B.V. - Annual Report of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Finanznachrichten News
Company Announcement
No. 01/2025

Copenhagen, 6 March 2025

STG Global Finance B.V. -

Annual Report of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

On 6 March 2025, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its Annual Report 2024 and its consolidated interim report for 1 January - 31 December 2024.

The Annual Report and company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published reports are available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222, torben.sand@st-group.com.
Eliza Dabbagh, IR & Communications, phone +45 5080 7619, eliza.michael@st-group.com.

Attachments

  • STG NV - announcement no 1 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5066764e-8ecc-4ec5-8449-b829ff19e72a)
  • STG Annual Report 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/274d81f1-277c-49f3-8798-306f489a3629)

