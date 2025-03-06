Company Announcement

No. 01/2025





Copenhagen, 6 March 2025





STG Global Finance B.V. -

Annual Report of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

On 6 March 2025, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its Annual Report 2024 and its consolidated interim report for 1 January - 31 December 2024.

The Annual Report and company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published reports are available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222, torben.sand@st-group.com.

Eliza Dabbagh, IR & Communications, phone +45 5080 7619, eliza.michael@st-group.com.

