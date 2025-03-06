Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

6 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 686.815p. The highest price paid per share was 689.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 682.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 524,542,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 783,343,369 Rightmove holds 11,168,495 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1294

684.600

16:02:53

63

684.600

16:02:08

64

684.600

16:02:08

65

684.600

16:02:08

382

684.600

16:02:08

200

684.600

16:02:08

508

684.000

16:00:24

527

684.000

16:00:24

542

683.800

15:59:15

581

683.200

15:58:42

57

683.400

15:57:45

58

683.400

15:57:45

62

683.400

15:57:45

784

683.000

15:56:37

552

683.200

15:55:21

539

683.200

15:54:29

602

682.200

15:52:34

591

683.000

15:51:00

206

683.600

15:49:45

461

683.600

15:49:45

489

684.000

15:49:38

601

684.000

15:47:32

564

684.000

15:47:32

598

684.200

15:47:24

586

684.400

15:45:24

552

684.600

15:45:14

795

684.800

15:44:52

889

684.600

15:43:46

508

685.000

15:41:17

511

685.600

15:40:27

313

685.800

15:40:24

290

685.800

15:40:24

550

686.600

15:39:06

138

687.000

15:39:00

64

687.000

15:39:00

58

687.000

15:39:00

138

687.000

15:39:00

69

687.000

15:39:00

66

687.000

15:39:00

67

687.000

15:39:00

58

687.000

15:39:00

666

687.000

15:38:12

675

687.200

15:38:09

487

687.200

15:37:09

565

687.400

15:35:17

488

687.400

15:35:17

214

687.600

15:34:53

600

687.600

15:34:53

567

686.800

15:31:59

563

687.000

15:31:51

569

687.200

15:31:39

906

687.400

15:31:36

456

686.800

15:27:54

61

686.800

15:27:54

61

686.800

15:27:54

561

686.600

15:26:15

568

686.800

15:25:59

557

687.600

15:23:38

525

688.000

15:23:05

507

688.000

15:23:05

507

688.200

15:22:47

507

688.400

15:22:27

63

687.800

15:20:28

61

687.800

15:20:28

56

687.800

15:20:28

68

687.800

15:20:28

747

687.800

15:20:17

569

687.800

15:16:38

112

688.000

15:15:55

259

688.000

15:15:47

313

688.000

15:15:47

360

688.400

15:14:00

65

688.400

15:14:00

62

688.400

15:14:00

68

688.400

15:14:00

553

688.400

15:14:00

572

688.600

15:12:16

285

688.600

15:12:16

303

688.600

15:12:14

761

688.800

15:12:14

256

688.800

15:12:14

64

688.800

15:12:12

738

689.000

15:10:24

345

689.000

15:10:24

568

689.000

15:08:52

522

689.000

15:07:23

42

689.000

15:07:23

494

689.200

15:07:04

118

688.200

15:05:19

472

688.200

15:05:19

896

688.200

15:05:19

25

687.400

15:03:10

216

687.400

15:03:10

542

687.400

15:03:10

570

687.000

15:00:46

518

687.000

15:00:46

568

687.200

15:00:13

516

687.600

14:58:21

580

687.600

14:58:21

532

687.400

14:56:28

573

687.400

14:56:28

488

687.600

14:53:45

516

687.600

14:53:45

1063

687.800

14:52:18

1237

688.200

14:52:01

26

688.200

14:52:01

100

687.000

14:49:41

100

687.000

14:49:41

507

686.800

14:49:01

781

686.800

14:49:01

585

686.000

14:46:33

524

686.000

14:46:33

545

686.000

14:44:03

533

686.000

14:44:03

995

686.200

14:43:39

125

686.200

14:43:39

442

684.400

14:39:51

228

684.400

14:39:51

763

685.000

14:38:15

150

683.600

14:34:49

59

683.600

14:34:49

359

683.600

14:34:49

698

683.600

14:34:49

589

683.800

14:34:44

850

683.800

14:34:44

601

684.400

14:33:22

572

684.400

14:33:22

199

683.000

14:30:02

330

683.000

14:30:02

519

683.000

14:30:02

254

683.000

14:30:02

268

683.000

14:30:02

318

683.200

14:28:30

244

683.200

14:28:30

583

683.200

14:28:30

36

683.600

14:28:30

94

683.600

14:28:30

318

683.600

14:28:30

489

683.800

14:22:30

495

685.200

14:21:10

569

686.000

14:18:01

3

686.800

14:18:00

482

686.800

14:18:00

522

686.800

14:18:00

777

687.000

14:18:00

144

686.800

14:11:30

389

686.800

14:11:30

547

687.200

14:10:47

542

687.800

14:09:13

554

688.000

14:09:13

729

688.200

14:09:13

840

687.000

14:06:22

509

687.000

14:06:22

418

686.000

14:00:21

114

686.000

14:00:21

509

686.800

13:56:59

683

687.000

13:56:56

58

687.200

13:56:54

59

687.200

13:56:54

68

687.200

13:56:54

58

687.200

13:56:54

49

687.200

13:56:54

91

687.200

13:56:54

42

687.200

13:56:54

86

687.200

13:56:54

87

687.200

13:56:54

68

687.200

13:56:54

56

687.200

13:56:54

56

687.200

13:56:54

531

687.200

13:54:13

566

687.200

13:50:25

428

687.200

13:49:02

121

687.200

13:49:02

551

687.600

13:44:55

533

688.000

13:44:52

79

688.400

13:44:47

645

688.400

13:44:47

537

688.600

13:44:11

515

688.600

13:44:11

535

688.600

13:44:11

185

688.600

13:44:11

341

688.600

13:44:11

62

688.000

13:40:36

69

688.000

13:40:36

67

688.000

13:40:36

440

688.000

13:40:36

300

688.000

13:40:36

547

688.400

13:39:02

226

688.400

13:38:42

599

687.400

13:35:31

532

687.000

13:34:07

105

687.400

13:32:12

252

687.400

13:32:12

441

687.400

13:32:12

342

687.400

13:32:12

55

687.600

13:32:12

596

687.600

13:32:12

766

687.600

13:31:09

216

687.600

13:31:09

125

687.600

13:31:09

131

687.600

13:31:09

512

687.000

13:27:23

586

687.000

13:21:38

515

687.600

13:21:17

587

687.800

13:19:23

596

688.600

13:16:22

494

689.000

13:16:14

644

689.200

13:15:25

935

689.600

13:14:31

36

689.800

13:13:46

35

689.800

13:12:46

514

689.000

13:04:40

520

689.200

13:04:05

340

689.400

13:03:59

68

689.400

13:03:59

64

689.400

13:03:59

48

689.400

13:03:59

697

689.400

13:03:55

411

689.400

13:03:55

130

689.400

13:03:43

43

689.400

13:03:43

11

689.200

13:02:08

54

689.200

13:02:08

28

689.200

13:01:07

551

689.000

12:55:29

311

689.400

12:53:49

524

689.400

12:53:49

173

689.400

12:53:49

489

688.600

12:46:29

597

689.000

12:46:03

94

689.200

12:44:02

209

689.200

12:44:02

443

689.200

12:44:02

561

689.600

12:43:58

604

689.600

12:43:58

559

689.000

12:39:22

11

689.000

12:39:22

516

689.000

12:39:22

563

688.800

12:36:53

15

688.800

12:36:53

562

688.800

12:36:53

496

688.200

12:35:06

582

688.400

12:34:32

129

688.600

12:34:32

537

688.200

12:31:16

591

688.000

12:28:44

33

688.000

12:28:44

621

688.000

12:28:44

546

686.800

12:22:07

413

686.800

12:15:38

105

686.800

12:15:38

592

686.800

12:14:22

30

687.000

12:12:37

520

687.000

12:12:37

568

687.000

12:12:37

480

687.200

12:11:08

102

687.200

12:11:08

588

686.800

12:05:20

584

687.400

12:03:44

568

687.400

12:03:44

715

687.400

12:03:44

64

687.600

12:01:42

63

687.600

12:01:25

63

687.600

12:01:25

370

687.600

12:01:25

161

687.600

12:01:22

14

687.200

11:59:12

600

687.200

11:58:49

9

687.200

11:56:22

556

687.000

11:50:46

233

687.000

11:50:46

275

687.000

11:50:46

495

687.200

11:47:48

523

687.200

11:47:48

593

687.400

11:47:46

58

686.400

11:41:50

476

686.400

11:41:50

529

686.400

11:41:50

563

686.400

11:36:31

582

686.600

11:32:57

401

686.400

11:31:29

176

686.400

11:31:29

533

686.800

11:29:50

598

686.800

11:29:50

578

687.000

11:27:02

603

686.000

11:22:21

187

686.400

11:18:38

342

686.400

11:18:38

522

685.800

11:11:18

534

685.800

11:09:10

486

686.200

11:07:43

546

686.000

11:04:52

602

686.400

11:04:35

495

686.800

11:01:34

495

686.800

10:59:41

22

687.000

10:58:37

547

687.000

10:58:37

536

687.000

10:56:09

573

687.000

10:55:18

263

686.200

10:51:14

485

686.200

10:51:14

270

686.200

10:51:14

558

685.800

10:48:52

534

685.000

10:42:48

727

685.400

10:41:04

558

686.000

10:38:07

520

685.800

10:36:26

570

686.000

10:34:31

820

686.000

10:34:31

518

685.000

10:22:59

424

685.400

10:21:14

154

685.400

10:21:14

48

684.800

10:17:14

482

684.800

10:17:14

233

685.200

10:16:37

342

685.200

10:16:37

531

685.400

10:13:58

603

686.000

10:13:46

529

686.600

10:08:53

585

687.000

10:08:53

547

687.600

10:07:48

345

687.600

10:01:47

257

687.600

10:01:47

545

687.600

09:59:32

609

688.000

09:59:20

568

688.400

09:59:20

440

688.800

09:54:17

78

688.800

09:54:17

538

688.800

09:54:17

595

689.400

09:48:53

531

689.400

09:48:53

603

689.200

09:47:05

584

689.200

09:47:05

530

689.200

09:47:05

521

687.200

09:39:30

587

688.000

09:38:26

590

688.600

09:38:26

560

688.600

09:34:38

564

688.600

09:32:09

81

688.600

09:32:09

430

688.600

09:32:09

495

688.000

09:30:07

161

687.800

09:28:14

407

687.800

09:28:14

503

688.200

09:27:45

517

688.400

09:27:31

692

687.800

09:24:29

556

688.200

09:24:08

65

688.400

09:17:45

66

688.400

09:17:45

436

688.400

09:17:45

226

688.800

09:16:37

306

688.800

09:16:37

553

689.400

09:15:57

368

689.600

09:15:56

158

689.600

09:15:56

535

689.600

09:15:56

504

688.600

09:11:52

531

688.800

09:11:51

580

688.800

09:11:51

588

688.800

09:06:52

601

686.200

09:00:44

746

686.000

08:59:02

564

686.400

08:58:47

492

686.600

08:58:06

21

686.600

08:57:48

242

684.800

08:52:47

48

684.800

08:52:47

309

684.800

08:52:47

604

685.000

08:52:46

521

685.400

08:48:50

540

685.400

08:45:07

485

684.600

08:42:27

591

685.400

08:37:11

515

685.400

08:34:02

485

685.800

08:32:58

499

685.800

08:30:01

508

686.200

08:29:04

676

686.200

08:29:04

498

684.600

08:23:53

572

685.000

08:22:09

542

682.000

08:18:29

513

682.800

08:16:24

571

682.000

08:12:00

506

682.400

08:11:19

596

682.800

08:10:56

594

682.800

08:10:56

522

683.000

08:08:49

484

682.600

08:08:49

542

684.400

08:04:28

522

685.400

08:04:08

588

687.200

08:02:48

560

687.600

08:02:47

500

687.600

08:02:47

825

687.800

08:02:47

353

689.200

08:02:46

190

689.200

08:02:46

576

689.400

08:02:46

512

689.400

08:02:46

216

684.600

07:59:51


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.