Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
30 April 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 178,194 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 740.848p. The highest price paid per share was 746.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 735.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0229% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,135,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 778,101,024. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
194
739.400
16:15:02
101
737.800
16:08:42
777
737.800
16:08:42
163
737.000
16:07:26
708
737.000
16:07:26
125
737.600
16:06:34
620
737.600
16:06:34
668
737.800
16:05:52
726
737.800
16:05:52
194
737.800
16:04:25
315
737.800
16:04:25
633
737.600
16:03:29
48
737.400
16:02:30
300
737.400
16:01:54
100
737.400
16:01:54
322
737.400
16:01:54
91
737.200
16:01:38
550
737.400
16:01:26
35
737.200
16:01:13
136
737.000
16:01:06
440
737.200
16:00:44
550
737.200
16:00:44
300
737.200
16:00:44
100
737.200
16:00:44
83
737.200
16:00:44
203
737.200
16:00:38
98
736.600
15:59:53
100
736.600
15:59:53
94
736.600
15:59:52
107
736.600
15:59:52
781
736.200
15:59:32
107
736.600
15:55:21
285
736.600
15:55:11
321
736.600
15:55:11
651
736.800
15:53:55
642
736.600
15:51:44
714
737.000
15:50:45
757
737.200
15:49:43
702
737.000
15:48:12
637
737.200
15:46:08
836
737.200
15:46:08
724
737.200
15:46:08
93
736.800
15:43:32
767
736.400
15:43:19
707
736.200
15:42:39
99
736.600
15:40:37
100
736.600
15:40:37
27
736.600
15:40:37
550
736.600
15:40:37
230
736.600
15:40:37
468
736.600
15:40:37
157
736.800
15:40:35
104
736.800
15:40:35
98
736.800
15:40:35
715
735.400
15:37:45
682
735.200
15:37:45
750
735.400
15:36:41
662
735.600
15:33:41
550
735.800
15:31:44
684
736.200
15:31:03
739
736.600
15:30:23
730
737.800
15:27:32
676
738.400
15:27:30
667
737.400
15:25:41
59
738.000
15:25:35
302
738.000
15:25:35
315
738.000
15:25:35
521
737.400
15:23:10
59
737.400
15:23:10
109
737.400
15:23:10
882
738.400
15:21:17
104
738.600
15:20:50
108
738.600
15:20:50
158
738.600
15:20:50
550
738.600
15:20:50
1023
739.000
15:20:39
306
739.000
15:20:39
771
738.800
15:16:54
424
739.200
15:16:48
639
738.600
15:13:23
753
739.200
15:13:23
739
739.000
15:10:40
370
739.200
15:10:30
914
739.400
15:10:20
27
738.800
15:05:17
313
738.800
15:05:17
213
738.800
15:05:17
104
738.800
15:05:17
301
738.800
15:05:17
323
738.800
15:05:17
92
738.800
15:05:17
755
738.600
15:05:17
682
738.600
15:05:17
729
738.600
15:05:17
492
738.600
15:03:15
808
738.600
15:02:34
744
738.800
15:01:34
100
737.800
14:58:39
300
737.800
14:58:39
653
737.200
14:56:25
762
737.400
14:56:22
693
737.600
14:54:11
710
738.000
14:52:37
735
738.000
14:51:12
631
738.200
14:51:12
632
737.800
14:50:19
646
737.600
14:49:59
650
738.000
14:49:39
653
737.200
14:45:27
750
737.400
14:45:11
440
737.400
14:44:26
220
737.400
14:44:26
622
737.400
14:42:33
772
737.600
14:41:12
731
738.400
14:39:54
718
738.400
14:39:35
632
738.200
14:38:08
681
738.800
14:36:07
673
739.000
14:36:05
809
739.000
14:35:29
701
739.400
14:35:05
502
739.400
14:34:05
164
739.400
14:34:05
834
739.600
14:32:44
169
740.000
14:31:37
556
740.000
14:31:37
733
740.000
14:31:06
669
739.800
14:30:33
720
738.200
14:26:01
735
738.200
14:25:09
724
738.400
14:21:04
629
738.800
14:21:04
675
739.000
14:21:04
749
738.800
14:13:55
664
737.600
14:09:58
657
740.000
14:09:10
735
740.600
14:07:00
757
740.800
14:06:18
729
740.000
14:01:05
753
740.000
14:00:29
654
740.000
13:56:08
631
740.200
13:56:03
550
739.800
13:54:10
655
739.000
13:51:47
626
739.600
13:48:38
678
740.000
13:47:25
714
739.800
13:45:05
696
739.800
13:43:04
759
740.000
13:41:18
675
740.000
13:40:49
741
740.400
13:37:00
725
740.600
13:36:47
463
740.400
13:32:52
206
740.400
13:32:52
730
740.800
13:31:52
729
741.000
13:31:37
626
741.200
13:30:13
696
741.800
13:29:45
755
742.400
13:29:37
623
742.400
13:29:37
2028
742.400
13:29:37
169
740.200
13:18:30
744
740.000
13:11:17
637
740.200
13:11:16
627
740.200
13:07:10
113
740.200
13:07:10
642
740.200
13:07:10
762
740.200
13:07:10
621
740.000
13:02:07
1138
740.200
13:02:07
757
739.000
12:49:36
755
740.800
12:47:21
754
740.800
12:44:39
654
741.400
12:42:00
694
741.400
12:38:14
763
741.400
12:37:40
674
741.400
12:31:02
774
741.800
12:27:34
668
741.800
12:24:28
738
742.000
12:24:00
626
742.000
12:18:38
724
742.200
12:14:28
726
742.600
12:14:22
698
742.800
12:11:33
694
742.800
12:11:33
709
742.600
12:10:02
738
742.600
12:10:02
713
742.600
12:02:35
665
742.000
11:58:31
645
742.000
11:58:31
313
742.400
11:56:46
108
742.400
11:56:46
94
742.400
11:56:46
208
742.400
11:55:46
74
742.400
11:55:46
432
742.400
11:52:12
15
742.400
11:49:06
904
742.600
11:48:21
60
742.600
11:48:07
748
742.600
11:46:07
17
742.600
11:46:07
304
742.600
11:43:14
653
742.000
11:36:19
103
742.000
11:36:19
713
742.400
11:30:45
222
742.600
11:27:11
700
742.600
11:27:11
716
742.800
11:27:05
742
743.000
11:22:41
763
743.000
11:21:14
266
743.000
11:21:14
443
743.000
11:21:14
94
743.000
11:17:54
108
743.000
11:17:54
296
742.600
11:10:43
431
742.600
11:10:43
158
742.800
11:10:16
103
742.800
11:10:16
99
742.800
11:10:16
160
742.800
11:10:06
91
742.800
11:10:06
637
742.600
11:06:37
189
742.800
11:03:12
551
742.800
11:03:12
945
742.400
11:00:11
1747
742.800
11:00:02
767
742.600
10:51:13
649
741.800
10:45:12
69
742.200
10:45:10
275
742.200
10:45:02
91
742.200
10:45:02
21
742.200
10:45:01
14
742.200
10:45:01
380
742.200
10:45:01
667
742.200
10:45:01
275
742.800
10:39:06
491
742.800
10:39:06
765
742.600
10:36:25
754
742.600
10:33:09
730
743.000
10:29:29
107
743.200
10:29:22
271
743.200
10:29:22
101
743.200
10:29:20
284
743.200
10:29:20
181
743.000
10:25:16
10
743.000
10:25:16
99
743.000
10:25:16
101
743.000
10:25:16
230
743.200
10:25:06
484
743.000
10:24:39
131
743.000
10:24:31
53
743.000
10:24:31
92
743.000
10:23:57
108
743.000
10:23:57
591
743.000
10:20:37
57
743.000
10:20:37
98
742.800
10:19:18
381
742.800
10:19:18
550
742.800
10:18:17
238
742.800
10:18:17
774
743.000
10:18:17
682
742.800
10:17:27
648
742.800
10:14:29
311
742.800
10:13:53
726
743.200
10:13:21
729
743.200
10:10:56
688
743.200
10:08:30
683
743.200
10:08:30
730
743.000
10:05:30
721
743.000
10:05:30
737
742.200
09:58:25
913
742.600
09:55:58
91
742.800
09:55:58
245
742.800
09:55:58
65
742.800
09:55:58
677
742.800
09:54:57
728
743.200
09:54:02
927
743.000
09:48:59
420
743.800
09:48:03
1137
743.800
09:48:03
229
743.800
09:48:03
136
743.400
09:42:09
550
743.400
09:42:09
441
743.400
09:42:09
201
743.400
09:42:09
994
742.800
09:37:38
154
742.000
09:32:56
550
742.000
09:32:56
657
742.000
09:32:56
654
741.400
09:30:37
673
741.800
09:26:30
753
742.200
09:25:26
831
742.600
09:25:25
107
742.800
09:24:15
716
742.800
09:24:15
678
743.000
09:21:23
726
742.000
09:15:15
701
742.200
09:15:09
863
742.800
09:13:01
761
743.000
09:12:45
635
743.200
09:08:45
105
743.200
09:06:28
102
743.200
09:06:28
100
743.200
09:06:28
95
743.200
09:06:28
730
743.000
09:02:43
645
743.800
09:01:03
739
744.400
09:00:25
686
743.800
08:59:40
417
743.000
08:56:49
625
743.000
08:56:49
613
743.000
08:56:49
690
743.000
08:53:18
650
743.000
08:48:27
677
743.600
08:45:51
805
743.800
08:45:50
670
744.000
08:45:15
625
742.200
08:39:05
679
742.200
08:36:13
732
743.600
08:34:42
659
743.800
08:34:18
774
743.800
08:33:02
678
743.600
08:30:00
737
745.000
08:26:59
655
745.600
08:26:50
790
745.600
08:25:11
798
745.800
08:24:55
909
745.400
08:21:16
656
744.800
08:18:47
144
744.800
08:15:14
484
744.800
08:15:14
786
745.400
08:15:13
653
746.200
08:15:13
752
745.600
08:13:51
62
746.000
08:12:51
672
746.000
08:12:51
709
745.400
08:10:17
1107
745.400
08:09:38
729
744.200
08:06:06
712
744.800
08:04:46
632
745.600
08:04:15
666
746.000
08:04:15
725
746.000
08:04:03
724
743.000
08:01:04