Donnerstag, 01.05.2025
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
28.04.25
17:17 Uhr
8,450 Euro
-0,300
-3,43 %
01.05.2025 17:54 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

1 May 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 740.721p. The highest price paid per share was 745.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 728.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,235,440 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 778,001,024. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

14

741.800

16:12:20

380

741.600

16:08:28

380

741.600

16:08:13

227

741.600

16:08:13

1309

741.600

16:07:43

306

741.800

16:07:42

125

741.800

16:07:42

122

741.800

16:07:42

112

741.800

16:07:42

124

741.800

16:07:42

452

741.800

16:06:42

380

741.800

16:06:42

119

741.800

16:06:42

320

741.800

16:06:42

2306

742.000

16:05:32

294

742.000

16:05:32

96

741.200

16:00:53

526

741.200

16:00:53

625

741.200

16:00:07

773

741.400

15:57:49

535

742.000

15:57:46

651

742.000

15:56:06

260

742.000

15:55:50

969

742.000

15:54:50

714

741.800

15:52:36

39

741.800

15:52:25

105

741.800

15:52:25

111

741.800

15:51:25

237

741.800

15:51:25

102

741.800

15:51:25

115

741.800

15:51:25

149

741.800

15:50:25

122

741.800

15:50:25

246

741.800

15:50:25

857

741.800

15:49:25

715

741.800

15:46:25

968

741.800

15:45:24

673

742.200

15:44:31

75

742.400

15:42:10

93

742.400

15:42:10

600

742.400

15:42:10

724

742.800

15:42:09

119

742.800

15:42:09

955

743.000

15:41:56

136

743.000

15:40:56

768

743.000

15:40:46

1147

743.000

15:40:45

310

742.800

15:38:22

100

742.800

15:38:22

291

742.800

15:38:22

747

743.000

15:36:36

682

743.200

15:36:36

185

743.200

15:36:36

241

743.200

15:36:36

224

743.200

15:32:36

237

743.200

15:32:36

799

743.600

15:32:15

664

744.000

15:31:15

681

744.000

15:31:15

639

744.000

15:28:56

724

744.000

15:26:01

751

744.000

15:20:20

738

744.800

15:16:26

683

745.200

15:14:26

947

745.200

15:14:26

1176

744.400

15:09:57

756

742.400

15:03:02

624

742.800

15:03:01

243

742.800

15:03:01

400

742.800

15:03:01

620

742.800

15:01:13

713

743.000

15:01:01

110

743.200

15:01:00

184

743.000

15:01:00

89

743.200

15:01:00

101

743.200

15:01:00

24

743.000

15:01:00

724

743.000

14:56:18

701

743.600

14:55:32

742

743.600

14:52:25

11

743.800

14:52:08

198

743.800

14:52:08

350

743.800

14:52:08

630

743.800

14:52:08

740

743.800

14:52:08

37

743.800

14:52:08

825

743.800

14:49:48

96

744.000

14:49:05

91

744.000

14:49:05

92

744.000

14:49:05

187

744.000

14:49:05

550

744.000

14:49:05

652

744.000

14:49:05

28

743.400

14:46:51

108

743.400

14:45:06

88

743.400

14:45:06

100

743.400

14:45:06

103

743.400

14:45:06

90

743.400

14:45:06

93

743.400

14:45:06

887

743.200

14:44:35

766

743.200

14:44:35

710

742.600

14:38:33

768

742.000

14:36:07

757

741.200

14:34:19

672

741.400

14:30:30

753

741.600

14:28:56

753

743.600

14:18:08

734

743.600

14:17:46

694

743.800

14:17:46

743

743.600

14:13:57

747

743.600

14:13:57

718

743.600

14:11:12

846

741.600

14:03:31

322

741.600

14:03:31

380

741.600

14:03:31

313

740.200

13:49:08

364

740.200

13:49:08

734

740.200

13:49:08

3

740.200

13:45:30

1363

740.400

13:44:33

378

739.800

13:35:28

378

739.800

13:35:28

735

740.400

13:35:28

715

740.400

13:35:28

751

740.400

13:32:02

771

740.400

13:30:00

741

740.600

13:28:57

756

740.400

13:26:12

3

740.400

13:25:56

304

739.800

13:23:42

396

739.800

13:23:42

747

739.800

13:17:00

979

739.600

13:08:42

9

739.800

13:03:23

764

739.800

13:03:23

749

739.800

13:03:23

156

739.800

13:00:54

463

739.600

13:00:00

210

739.600

12:51:34

505

739.600

12:50:34

128

739.600

12:50:34

691

739.600

12:39:39

747

739.800

12:38:43

256

739.800

12:38:43

506

739.800

12:37:46

381

738.800

12:36:47

305

739.000

12:21:58

467

739.000

12:21:58

631

739.600

12:17:56

654

739.800

12:17:27

676

739.800

12:13:32

189

739.800

12:01:54

584

739.800

12:01:54

683

740.200

12:00:15

317

740.400

12:00:05

460

740.400

12:00:05

953

740.400

12:00:05

366

739.600

11:54:02

550

739.800

11:53:52

672

739.600

11:49:11

755

739.800

11:32:27

695

739.800

11:24:35

131

739.800

11:22:50

847

739.800

11:22:50

675

740.000

11:21:24

99

738.800

11:05:44

626

738.800

11:05:44

715

739.200

10:58:52

634

738.400

10:50:50

55

738.400

10:50:50

21

737.600

10:46:49

648

737.600

10:46:49

942

737.800

10:46:49

47

737.400

10:40:03

1128

737.400

10:40:03

103

737.200

10:32:28

746

737.000

10:19:14

100

737.200

10:17:55

757

737.200

10:07:11

784

737.200

09:51:21

146

737.200

09:51:21

550

737.400

09:51:12

769

737.600

09:51:12

715

737.000

09:26:15

625

734.800

09:09:53

655

734.600

08:49:42

718

734.800

08:46:00

47

734.800

08:46:00

733

734.800

08:45:51

749

735.000

08:39:09

59

733.400

08:36:42

701

734.200

08:26:11

638

735.200

08:23:50

961

735.600

08:21:37

286

735.800

08:20:44

460

735.800

08:20:44

723

728.600

08:08:50

67

730.400

08:05:12

635

730.400

08:05:12

760

730.600

08:03:45

648

736.400

08:01:45


