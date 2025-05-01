Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01
1 May 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 740.721p. The highest price paid per share was 745.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 728.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,235,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 778,001,024. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
14
741.800
16:12:20
380
741.600
16:08:28
380
741.600
16:08:13
227
741.600
16:08:13
1309
741.600
16:07:43
306
741.800
16:07:42
125
741.800
16:07:42
122
741.800
16:07:42
112
741.800
16:07:42
124
741.800
16:07:42
452
741.800
16:06:42
380
741.800
16:06:42
119
741.800
16:06:42
320
741.800
16:06:42
2306
742.000
16:05:32
294
742.000
16:05:32
96
741.200
16:00:53
526
741.200
16:00:53
625
741.200
16:00:07
773
741.400
15:57:49
535
742.000
15:57:46
651
742.000
15:56:06
260
742.000
15:55:50
969
742.000
15:54:50
714
741.800
15:52:36
39
741.800
15:52:25
105
741.800
15:52:25
111
741.800
15:51:25
237
741.800
15:51:25
102
741.800
15:51:25
115
741.800
15:51:25
149
741.800
15:50:25
122
741.800
15:50:25
246
741.800
15:50:25
857
741.800
15:49:25
715
741.800
15:46:25
968
741.800
15:45:24
673
742.200
15:44:31
75
742.400
15:42:10
93
742.400
15:42:10
600
742.400
15:42:10
724
742.800
15:42:09
119
742.800
15:42:09
955
743.000
15:41:56
136
743.000
15:40:56
768
743.000
15:40:46
1147
743.000
15:40:45
310
742.800
15:38:22
100
742.800
15:38:22
291
742.800
15:38:22
747
743.000
15:36:36
682
743.200
15:36:36
185
743.200
15:36:36
241
743.200
15:36:36
224
743.200
15:32:36
237
743.200
15:32:36
799
743.600
15:32:15
664
744.000
15:31:15
681
744.000
15:31:15
639
744.000
15:28:56
724
744.000
15:26:01
751
744.000
15:20:20
738
744.800
15:16:26
683
745.200
15:14:26
947
745.200
15:14:26
1176
744.400
15:09:57
756
742.400
15:03:02
624
742.800
15:03:01
243
742.800
15:03:01
400
742.800
15:03:01
620
742.800
15:01:13
713
743.000
15:01:01
110
743.200
15:01:00
184
743.000
15:01:00
89
743.200
15:01:00
101
743.200
15:01:00
24
743.000
15:01:00
724
743.000
14:56:18
701
743.600
14:55:32
742
743.600
14:52:25
11
743.800
14:52:08
198
743.800
14:52:08
350
743.800
14:52:08
630
743.800
14:52:08
740
743.800
14:52:08
37
743.800
14:52:08
825
743.800
14:49:48
96
744.000
14:49:05
91
744.000
14:49:05
92
744.000
14:49:05
187
744.000
14:49:05
550
744.000
14:49:05
652
744.000
14:49:05
28
743.400
14:46:51
108
743.400
14:45:06
88
743.400
14:45:06
100
743.400
14:45:06
103
743.400
14:45:06
90
743.400
14:45:06
93
743.400
14:45:06
887
743.200
14:44:35
766
743.200
14:44:35
710
742.600
14:38:33
768
742.000
14:36:07
757
741.200
14:34:19
672
741.400
14:30:30
753
741.600
14:28:56
753
743.600
14:18:08
734
743.600
14:17:46
694
743.800
14:17:46
743
743.600
14:13:57
747
743.600
14:13:57
718
743.600
14:11:12
846
741.600
14:03:31
322
741.600
14:03:31
380
741.600
14:03:31
313
740.200
13:49:08
364
740.200
13:49:08
734
740.200
13:49:08
3
740.200
13:45:30
1363
740.400
13:44:33
378
739.800
13:35:28
378
739.800
13:35:28
735
740.400
13:35:28
715
740.400
13:35:28
751
740.400
13:32:02
771
740.400
13:30:00
741
740.600
13:28:57
756
740.400
13:26:12
3
740.400
13:25:56
304
739.800
13:23:42
396
739.800
13:23:42
747
739.800
13:17:00
979
739.600
13:08:42
9
739.800
13:03:23
764
739.800
13:03:23
749
739.800
13:03:23
156
739.800
13:00:54
463
739.600
13:00:00
210
739.600
12:51:34
505
739.600
12:50:34
128
739.600
12:50:34
691
739.600
12:39:39
747
739.800
12:38:43
256
739.800
12:38:43
506
739.800
12:37:46
381
738.800
12:36:47
305
739.000
12:21:58
467
739.000
12:21:58
631
739.600
12:17:56
654
739.800
12:17:27
676
739.800
12:13:32
189
739.800
12:01:54
584
739.800
12:01:54
683
740.200
12:00:15
317
740.400
12:00:05
460
740.400
12:00:05
953
740.400
12:00:05
366
739.600
11:54:02
550
739.800
11:53:52
672
739.600
11:49:11
755
739.800
11:32:27
695
739.800
11:24:35
131
739.800
11:22:50
847
739.800
11:22:50
675
740.000
11:21:24
99
738.800
11:05:44
626
738.800
11:05:44
715
739.200
10:58:52
634
738.400
10:50:50
55
738.400
10:50:50
21
737.600
10:46:49
648
737.600
10:46:49
942
737.800
10:46:49
47
737.400
10:40:03
1128
737.400
10:40:03
103
737.200
10:32:28
746
737.000
10:19:14
100
737.200
10:17:55
757
737.200
10:07:11
784
737.200
09:51:21
146
737.200
09:51:21
550
737.400
09:51:12
769
737.600
09:51:12
715
737.000
09:26:15
625
734.800
09:09:53
655
734.600
08:49:42
718
734.800
08:46:00
47
734.800
08:46:00
733
734.800
08:45:51
749
735.000
08:39:09
59
733.400
08:36:42
701
734.200
08:26:11
638
735.200
08:23:50
961
735.600
08:21:37
286
735.800
08:20:44
460
735.800
08:20:44
723
728.600
08:08:50
67
730.400
08:05:12
635
730.400
08:05:12
760
730.600
08:03:45
648
736.400
08:01:45