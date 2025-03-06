Aflac Incorporated: Aflac Continues Partnership with National Museum of African American History and Culture

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Aflac's support of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington, D.C., continues as they become one of the newest members of its Corporate Leadership Council. Aflac was also a founding supporter of the museum - the Smithsonian's newest - when it opened to international acclaim in September 2016.

"Our company recognizes the importance of preserving our nation's cultural heritage through research, collections, exhibitions and conservation," Aflac Senior Vice President and General Counsel Audrey Tillman said. "Aflac is pleased to join other corporate leaders in helping the museum tell the American story through the lens of African American history and culture."

The 400,000-square-foot museum - which is free and open to the public 364 days a year - is the nation's largest and most comprehensive cultural destination devoted to exploring, documenting and showcasing the African American story and its impact on American and world history. Over the last nine years, the museum's 12 inaugural exhibitions, collection of over 44,000 objects, and an array of educational, public and digital programs have engaged over 11.7 million visitors in person and an additional 35 million users via the NMAAHC website.

Photo Credit: Alan Karchmer/NMAAHC

