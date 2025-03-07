LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hexaware Technologies, an Indian digital and technology services company, reported late Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit after tax was $38.0 million, a growth of 64.5 percent from the previous year. Profit grew 6.4 percent sequentially.
Earnings per share were 5.25 Indian Rupees, up 65.1 percent from the prior year.
EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew 48 percent year-over-year and 1.3 percent sequentially, to $60.7 million.
Revenue for the quarter was $372.3 million, up 18.5 percent from last year, but it edged down 0.5 percent from the preceding third quarter.
R Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director, Hexaware, said, 'Materially outperforming industry growth with 18.5 percent YoY Q4CY24 revenue growth reflects the strength of Hexaware's foundations: putting clients first, creating a home for great talent, and using platforms for real impact. We look forward to building on this momentum for a great CY25.'
