LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hexaware Technologies, an Indian digital and technology services company, reported late Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit after tax was $38.0 million, a growth of 64.5 percent from the previous year. Profit grew 6.4 percent sequentially.Earnings per share were 5.25 Indian Rupees, up 65.1 percent from the prior year.EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew 48 percent year-over-year and 1.3 percent sequentially, to $60.7 million.Revenue for the quarter was $372.3 million, up 18.5 percent from last year, but it edged down 0.5 percent from the preceding third quarter.R Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director, Hexaware, said, 'Materially outperforming industry growth with 18.5 percent YoY Q4CY24 revenue growth reflects the strength of Hexaware's foundations: putting clients first, creating a home for great talent, and using platforms for real impact. We look forward to building on this momentum for a great CY25.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX