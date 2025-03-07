Informa used its FY24 results presentation to highlight its strategy for the next three years. This is centred on leveraging the One Informa platform, focused on B2B, through its market-leading brands, and concentred on the Americas, Gulf States, Asia and China. It is set out as a self-funding project, effected through brand extension and international partnerships driving the top line, delivering further operating margin improvements. As well as the obvious B2B aspects, Informa is drawing attention to the value being added through its data-led marketing and from its own AI tools, which are already freeing up time from process and administration. The announcement was accompanied by news of a significant strategic partnership in the Middle East, expected to complete by end FY25 and be operational in FY26. The group's expectations for FY25 are for underlying growth of more than 5%, with double-digit growth in group revenue and EPS.

