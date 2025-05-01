LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa Plc (INFMF.PK, INF.L) said on Thursday that the total group underlying revenue grew 7.6 percent in the first quarter of 2025, helped by good performances from the Live B2B Events portfolio and in Academic Markets.The London-based publishing and conference company added that its growth in the first half of the year is in line with full-year targets.The company said that revenue visibility is strong with over 2.5 billion pounds already secured, thus achieving 61 percent of the annual goals. This was made possible with the help of recurring revenues from subscriptions, exhibitor bookings, and forward contracts.Informa said that a strong line-up of 55 of the Top 100 B2B Brands trading in the first half of the year will help in meeting the company's target of achieving more than 7 percent underlying revenue growth across the Live B2B Events portfolio.The company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook of full year Group underlying revenue growth guidance of 5%+, 4.1± billion pounds and double digit adjusted earnings growth.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX