Sitowise Group Plc: Inside information: Sitowise has signed a secured financing agreement as an extension of its current financing arrangement

Sitowise Group Plc has signed a secured 90 million euros financing agreement with its two relationship banks. For refinancing the Group's existing indebtedness, the agreement includes 37 million euros term loan facility, 33 million euros acquisition loan facility and 20 million euros revolving credit facility.

The agreement has maturity until 12 June 2027. The term loan is amortized in semi-annual instalments of 0.5 million euros. The new financing arrangement, which replaces existing financing agreement of 100 million euros maturing on 12 March 2026, includes a customary financial covenant measuring leverage ratio (the ratio of net debt to rolling 12 months EBITDA). As in the previous financing arrangement, the loan margin is tied to Sitowise's leverage ratio.



The arrangers of the financing agreement are Danske Bank and OP Corporate Bank. Danske Bank acts as the Agent and Security Agent.

Sitowise is a Nordic expert in the built environment and forestry with strong focus on digitality. We provide design and consulting knowhow to enable more sustainable environment and smarter urban development as well as smooth transportation. Sitowise offers services related to real estate and buildings, infrastructure, and digital solutions both in Finland and in Sweden. Global megatrends drive huge changes that require a re-evaluation of the smartness in the built environment - therefore we have set our vision to be Redefining Smartness in Cities. The Group's net sales were EUR 193 million in 2024 and the company employs more than 2,000 experts. Sitowise Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki under the trading symbol SITOWS.