Hoist Finance AB: Hoist Finance announces CFO departure

Hoist Finance's CFO and Deputy CEO, Christian Wallentin, has decided to leave the company. Christian Wallentin joined Hoist Finance in 2021. Harry Vranjes, Hoist Finance's CEO, comments:

"I want to thank Christian for his years with Hoist Finance. He has played an instrumental role in the transformation of the company, with his in-depth competence and experience from the banking sector. He has also formed part of the Executive Management Team and been one of my closest colleagues. I have valued his drive, focus and dedication. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."

Christian Wallentin says:

"I have had four very enjoyable and intense years at Hoist Finance. During this period, the Group has undergone an extensive transformation that has led to significantly improved profitability and is now well equipped for the future. It is therefore a good time for me to move on."

The search for a new CFO will be initiated immediately. In the meantime, Magnus Söderlund, currently Finance Director, will be Acting CFO.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Tyche, Chief Investor Relations and Communications Officer

ir@hoistfinance.com

+46 76 780 97 65

This is information that Hoist Finance AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:10 CET on 7 March 2025.

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 25 years, we have focused on investing in and managing debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, acquiring non-performing loan portfolios. We are also a partner to consumers and SMEs in a debt situation, creating long-term sustainable repayment plans enabling them to convert non-performing debt to performing debt. We are present in 13 markets across Europe and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.hoistfinance.com.