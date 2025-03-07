Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQQ4 | ISIN: SE0015658570 | Ticker-Symbol: 3EE0
Frankfurt
07.03.25
08:05 Uhr
0,095 Euro
+0,015
+18,14 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KANCERA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANCERA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.03.2025 08:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kancera AB: Kancera announces intention to change company name to Novakand Pharma

Finanznachrichten News

Kancera AB (publ) (Kancera) today announces its intention to change the company name to Novakand Pharma, in line with the company's strategic decision to focus on cardiovascular diseases.

"The current company name Kancera goes back to when the company was established and had a strong focus on cancer. Changing the company name is a logical step, in the light of our recent strategic decision to focus on cardiovascular diseases," says Peter Selin, CEO of Kancera.

The formal decision to change the company name will be made at the Annual General Meeting on May 26, 2025.

About Kancera AB (publ)
Kancera is developing a new class of anti-inflammatory drugs in the field of cardiovascular diseases. The stock is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.
For further information:
Visit Kancera's website: www.kancera.com

or contact:
ir@kancera.com or phone: +46 (0)8-5012 60 80

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.