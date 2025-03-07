Kancera AB: Kancera announces intention to change company name to Novakand Pharma

Kancera AB (publ) (Kancera) today announces its intention to change the company name to Novakand Pharma, in line with the company's strategic decision to focus on cardiovascular diseases.

"The current company name Kancera goes back to when the company was established and had a strong focus on cancer. Changing the company name is a logical step, in the light of our recent strategic decision to focus on cardiovascular diseases," says Peter Selin, CEO of Kancera.

The formal decision to change the company name will be made at the Annual General Meeting on May 26, 2025.

About Kancera AB (publ)

Kancera is developing a new class of anti-inflammatory drugs in the field of cardiovascular diseases. The stock is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

