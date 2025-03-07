Netel Holding AB: Netel signs two-year framework agreement with leading telecom operator in Sweden

Netel has signed a new two-year framework agreement for the installation, service and maintenance of Tele2's broadband network in Sweden. The new agreement is more comprehensive than the previous one and covers both a larger geographical area and more services.

Tele2 is one of Sweden's leading telecommunications operators, delivering broadband and communications services to millions of households and businesses. Through the renewed collaboration, Netel strengthens its long-term relationship with Tele2 and consolidates its position as a leading player in the construction and maintenance of broadband networks.

The agreement, which came into force in January 2025, means that Netel is responsible for installation from Skåne to Uppland. In terms of service and maintenance, the assignment covers the counties of Stockholm, Uppland, Västmanland, Södermanland and Östergötland. The agreement runs for two years with the possibility of extension on an annual basis.

"Tele2's renewed and expanded trust is a testament to the professionalism of our employees and our ability to deliver high-quality and sustainable solutions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and contributing to developing and strengthening the digital infrastructure in Sweden," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, CEO and President of Netel.

About us

With 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom in Northern Europe. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 3,300 million in 2024 and the number of employees in the group is about 840. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

