Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: ENAG99 | ISIN: DE000ENAG999 | Ticker-Symbol: EOAN
Xetra
07.07.25 | 11:05
15,875 Euro
+0,03 % +0,005
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
E.ON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
E.ON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,86515,87011:21
15,86515,87011:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netel Holding AB: Netel signs new five-year agreement with E.ON in Sweden

Netel's subsidiary, Oppunda Kraftkonsult, has signed a new five-year framework agreement with E.ON Energidistribution AB. The agreement includes guaranteed volumes totaling 330 MSEK during the contract period.

The framework agreement covers project contracting for local networks in the areas of Örebro, Norrköping, Eastern Småland, and Northern Nord. E.ON is one of Europe's largest energy companies with over one million households and businesses as customers in Sweden alone.

"We are happy and proud of E.ON:s renewed trust," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, CEO and President of Netel. "Together, we are helping to continue electrifying society and meeting the energy needs of the future".

About us

With 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom in Northern Europe. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 3,300 million in 2024 and the number of employees in the group is about 840. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se
Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se
Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.