Netel Holding AB: Netel signs new five-year agreement with E.ON in Sweden

Netel's subsidiary, Oppunda Kraftkonsult, has signed a new five-year framework agreement with E.ON Energidistribution AB. The agreement includes guaranteed volumes totaling 330 MSEK during the contract period.

The framework agreement covers project contracting for local networks in the areas of Örebro, Norrköping, Eastern Småland, and Northern Nord. E.ON is one of Europe's largest energy companies with over one million households and businesses as customers in Sweden alone.

"We are happy and proud of E.ON:s renewed trust," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, CEO and President of Netel. "Together, we are helping to continue electrifying society and meeting the energy needs of the future".

About us

With 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom in Northern Europe. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 3,300 million in 2024 and the number of employees in the group is about 840. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se

Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se

Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com