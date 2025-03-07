Ryde Group: Ryde Strengthens Direct Engagement with Driver-Partners Through "Ask My CEO a Question" Initiative

SINGAPORE / ACCESS Newswire / March 7, 2025 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde' or the "Company"), a technology company with a leading platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, is reinforcing its commitment to transparency, open communication, and driver-partner support with the launch of its latest initiative, Ask My CEO a Question. This direct engagement platform allows Ryde's Private-Hire, Taxi, Carpool, and Delivery Driver-Partners to ask Ryde's Founder, Chairman & CEO, Terence Zou, anything about the company, share feedback and voice their genuine concerns.

As part of Ryde's 7 Driver Commitments, this initiative is designed to foster meaningful conversations between the company and its driver-partners. By providing a direct and open Q&A platform, Ryde aims to ensure that drivers feel heard, valued, and empowered.

How Does this Work

Through a dedicated Q&A form , driver-partners can submit their questions directly to Ryde's Founder, Chairman & CEO, Terence Zou. The Ryde team will verify all submissions to ensure that genuine queries receive direct responses, reinforcing the company's dedication to meaningful engagement and transparency with its key stakeholders, the driver-partners.

Why This Initiative

The Ask My CEO a Question initiative builds upon the foundation of Connect with Terence Zou: Your Questions, a longstanding effort where Ryde's Founder, Chairman & CEO, Terence Zou directly engages with entrepreneurs, business owners, and students seeking guidance. By extending this approach to Ryde's driver-partner community, the company is reaffirming its driver-partner first philosophy and commitment to fostering a true partnership with its driver-partners.

0% Commission | 100% Support

Unlike traditional ride-hailing platforms, Ryde continues to lead the industry with its 0% commission model- ensuring that drivers retain most of their earnings. By eliminating commission fees, Ryde is making driving more sustainable and rewarding for its driver-partners while enhancing the overall ride-hailing experience for riders, thereby building a fair ecosystem for all.

A Transparent & Collaborative Future

This initiative underscores Ryde's commitment to a community-driven ride-hailing ecosystem. By actively listening to its driver-partners and implementing meaningful changes, Ryde is creating a sustainable, driver-partner first future-setting a new industry standard for fairness and transparency.

"For years, I have been engaging directly with entrepreneurs, business owners and students through 'Connect with Terence Zou: Your Questions'. Now, I want to bring that same open transparent dialogue process with our driver-partners. ' Ask My CEO a Question ' is our commitment to transparency and direct engagement, ensuring our driver-partners feel heard, valued, and supported at all times. By fostering honest conversations, we are building a fairer, sustainable ecosystem together." shared Terence Zou, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Ryde Group.

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde, a homegrown super mobility app founded in Singapore, is the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014! As a publicly listed company on the NYSE, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to drivers on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.

Contacts

For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

