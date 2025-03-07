Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable securities legislation.

Pursuant to the market-making agreement entered into between the Company and ICP (the "Agreement"), ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 (plus applicable taxes) per month, payable monthly in advance (the "Service Fee"). The Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term, an "Additional Term") unless either the Company or ICP provides at least thirty (30) days written notice of termination to the other prior to the end of an Additional Term.

ICP does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time, however ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. There are no performance factors contained under the terms of the Agreement and no equity incentive compensation or other compensation, other than the Service Fee, is being granted by the Company to ICP in connection with the Agreement.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity services provided to the Company pursuant to the terms of the Agreement will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares"). ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's Common Shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities provided by ICP.

ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, Contact:

